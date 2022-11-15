The Nigeria Political milieu is sometimes an atmosphere considered as calling not for the faint-hearted.

The scene contains betrayal, rivalry, treachery, intense verbal war, and mudslinging.

As the 2023 general elections get closer, Nigerians should prepare for the climax of such situations from politicians across the country

Amid the polity of the 2023 election, some politicians are known for introducing comic relief at intervals, put smiles on Nigerians’ cheeks through their fun side.

Below is the list of politicians who have entertained Nigerians with their dancing skills.

Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is a Nigerian politician who has shown Nigerians their dancing steps.

The former governor of Lagos state on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, danced in reaction to the crowd cheering him at the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau state.

Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke is a popular senator and governor-elect of Osun state. He is an uncle to the afrobeat singer, Davido. He is known as one of the politicians that entertain Nigerians.

His brother, Davido, said the governor-elect has always been called Micheal Jackson of Nigeria in the family.

Yahaya Bello

The Kogi state governor is one of the most popular politicians in Nigeria. Bello was spotted dancing to Kizz Daniel’s Buga song following his 5 days inspection of projects in the state.

Dino Melaye

Melaye is a former lawmaker and has been described as one of the most popular and entertaining Nigerian politicians.

In March 2017, critics accused the former senator of being a dropout, but he later appeared with his certificate with Ibrahim Garba, on the Senate floor to justify that he is a graduate.

Dino later made a video of himself dancing and mocking his critics.

Nyesom Wike

The governor of Rivers state and a leader in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been in disagreement with his party’s leadership recently.

Wike, at intervals, had shown off his dancing prowess to taunt his adversaries.

During the commissioning of some state projects in September 2022, the governor danced to the rhythm of his hypeman’s “Pepper Dem” song.

Diri Duoye

The Bayelsa state governor is one of the politicians that have been caught in the act of dancing. Duoye was noticed dancing at a church service.

The governor was seen in a viral video with some loge moves while the church choir sand the songs of thanksgiving.

