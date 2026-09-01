Fortune Adeyemo, a Quantity Surveying student, officially signed out of Obafemi Awolowo University on August 31, 2026

She celebrated the milestone on X with a post that quickly gathered over 43,000 views and thousands of likes

The post featured a childhood photo placed alongside her graduation photo on a custom t-shirt, capturing her full academic journey

Fortune Adeyemo, a Quantity Surveying student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, marked the end of her university chapter on 31 August 2026 with a heartfelt post on X that quickly resonated with thousands of people online.

Sharing the moment on her handle @FortuneAdeyemo, the post, which gathered over 43,300 views, 2,400 likes, and 161 reposts, struck a chord largely because of what she wore in the accompanying photos.

A lady signs out from OAU. Photo credit: @FortuneAdeyemo/X

Source: Twitter

OAU soon-to-be-graduate shares academic journey

She wrote simply:

"Finally signed out of OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNIVERSITY today. What a journey."

Adeyemo had on a custom-made t-shirt titled "The Journey," which placed a childhood photograph of her side by side with a graduation image.

Beneath the childhood photo, the words read: "Go hard or go home?" Beneath the graduation photo came the answer: "We went hard. God did."

Another image showed her standing in front of the Department of Quantity Surveying sign at Obafemi Awolowo University, marking the formal conclusion of her studies at one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities.

Reactions as OAU student marks milestone

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below:

@Pharmhumble said:

"Congratulations. Labour market will favour you."

@samtwisdom said:

"This is so good to see, congratulations dear. God bless you. More beautiful success."

@lade_banji said:

"My Prettyyy babeeee.🤭Congratulationsssss."

See the OAU student's original post that sparked the reactions below:

Legit.ng also published that the OAU Student Union vice president celebrated her sign-out, but in a unique attire. She shared the photos online

Lady graduates from OAU after 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared photos in her sign-out outfit celebrating her graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University.

She revealed that her journey to graduating included writing JAMB three times and sitting three post-UTME examinations.

Source: Legit.ng