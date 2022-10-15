Fast-rising Nigerian singer Oxlade’s performance of his hit song ‘Ku Lo Sa’ with pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s church choir, Living Stone, has gone viral

Pastor Tobi, who shared the video via his social media, said it was done for fun and was unplanned

The video has, however, sparked reactions from netizens, with some saying it was wrong for the church choir to back up for Oxlade

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oxlade is making headlines over a video of him performing his hit song ‘Ku Lo Sa’ with the UK-based clergyman Tobi Adegboyega’s church choir, Living Stone Nxtion.

Pastor Tobi said the video was done for fun and was unplanned, as he shared a clip from the performance via his Instagram page.

Pastor Tobi says video was made for fun. Credit: @oxladeofficial @pastortobiadegboyega

In his words:

“For your morning delight. Just a fun video, unplanned at the cinema room at the HQ. Just by chance @lsnxtion (best singers) were there. @oxladeofficial and I were having dinner then came downstairs and I heard great talents. Beautiful sound, unprepared, but nice. Please don’t disturb our fun it’s just good fun.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Oxlade performs Ku Lo Sa with Pastor Tobi’s church choir

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens expressed their displeasure about the video. See the reactions below:

spirikokong:

"A 'pastor' goes to a club, drink alcohol and sprays money on worldly celebs. same 'pastor' goes to a birthday party where w33d is being smoked heavily, and "pray" for the celebrant. Same 'pastor' invited Oxlade to come sing with his choir. Sir, you don't represent our Lord❌."

idu_tu:

"Someone is saying my mind. Where does unequally yoked stands in his life.. he needs Jesus!"

fabiollofaith:

"I know we want to preach love but this is not the way."

chiweikee:

"He his a pastor literally, but he is not a priest."

prince_salako1:

"Rightly said. What's the relationship between light and darkness?"

Source: Legit.ng