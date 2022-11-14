Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of Pastor Tobi’s church choir performing Davido’s Stand Strong

A clip from the video showed the moment Pastor Tobi joined his choir on the altar, while another clip showed him dancing with Cubana Chiefpriest

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media as many netizens said it was wrong for the choir to perform such a song at a church service

Nigerian UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who is a close associate of Nigerian music star Davido, continues to pay tribute to the DMW label boss following the death of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

A video shared by celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest, who was at Pastor Tobi’s major service in London on Sunday, November 13, showed the church choir performing Davido’s Stand Strong.

Video shows Pastor Tobi and Cubana Chiefpriest dancing. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Pastor Tobi joins choir as they perform Davido's Stand Strong

In a clip from the video, Pastor Tobi left the congregation to join the choir as they sang together.

Another clip showed Cubana Chiefpriest and Pastor Tobi dancing like a couple as the choir performed.

Sharing the video, the celebrity barman prayed for Davido as he said the singer would emerge stronger.

He wrote:

“Our Steps Are Guided By Jehovah @davido @thechefchi God Must Fix Us, God Is Our Only BackUp, We Stand Strong With You Guys And We Are Coming Out Of This Together. Our Triplets Are Sure Loading %…. So Help Us God Amen.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

chloe_logistics:

"Nothing go make me no reach this church if I enter UK."

apollo_david161:

"Church ndi uwa.."

lucky_izzyy:

"I love Davido I love. Chief. But I nr support this for inside church na rubbish no hate."

blessingdesmond558:

"This one na church end time church."

brendan_chigozie:

"What kind church is this?"

dhebbbiegoldgroceries:

"This is sooo unnecessary."

Pastor Tobi's choir performs Kulo Sa with Oxlade

Oxlade was in the news over a video of him performing his hit song ‘Ku Lo Sa’ with the UK-based clergyman Tobi Adegboyega’s church choir, Living Stone Nxtion.

Defending the video, Pastor Tobi said that it was done for fun and was unplanned, as he shared a clip from the performance via his Instagram page.

He said:

“For your morning delight. Just a fun video, unplanned at the cinema room at the HQ. Just by chance @lsnxtion (best singers) were there."

Source: Legit.ng