Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (Kwam1) trends online as news of his latest song, dedicated to celebrating the birthday of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, goes viral

The new song is a beautiful rendition dedicated to the flamboyant Nigerian-born UK-based clergyman Pastor Tobi of SPACNation

This is coming days after the clergyman had made an official announcement that his annual birthday had been cancelled to mourn the passing of Davido's first son Ifeanyi

Veteran Nigerian Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also known as K1 de Ultimate, has been trending online as news of his latest song, 'Mo Gbohun Olorun Mi', goes viral while sparking reactions online.

The new track by Kwam1 is a special tune dedicated to the wealthy Nigerian-born UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, as he celebrates turning a year older.

K1 de Ultimate Wasiu Ayinde Marshal trends online after dropping a song dedicated to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega for his 42nd birthday. Photo credit:@kwam1_official/@pastortobiadegboyega

Pastor Tobi turned 42 years old on November 11, 2022. Some weeks before his birthday, the clergyman announced that the annual celebration had been cancelled in solidarity with his friend Davido who was mourning the recent death of his son Ifeanyi.

In reaction to the birthday celebration after the earlier announcement of it getting cancelled, Nigerians have taken to social media to drag Pastor Tobi and Kwam1 as bad friends and money-driven people who lack empathy.

Listen to the new track by Kwam1 serenading Pastor Tobi below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the new song by Kwam1 dedicated to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega:

@nnenna_blinks_:

"But truly, I got a question is this a man truly a pastor or a baller? I’m mesmerized."

@official_o2bu1:

"This one na anywhere belle face, Tinubu cohorts."

@sullylaw_tolani:

Na only Christian songs dey bore pastor Tobi. All other ones especially worldly songs are okay for him.

@hayuurr:

"This pastor Tobi na correct baller, not a mechanic whatsoever."

@fusenheisser:

"Throw a few millions at his feet and he'd honor you with a whole album and probably eat from your feet too. Awon ti Alatenuje Co. Ltd."

@josdap_arts:

"I’m very sure this won’t be boring to him. Heavenly sound."

@horneyofficial:

"You can't tell me nothing about this man.... Him ways no pure!!"

@johnatovik:

"Aside from being a Pastor, what does he do?"

@bholaromobaba:

"He honored Pastor Tobi or he did what he was paid for? Do u think K1 will do free thing for someone like pastor Tobi with nothing attached."

Source: Legit.ng