The UAE's ILOE scheme covers private sector and federal government workers who lose their jobs through termination, not resignation

Workers must be subscribed to the scheme for at least 12 consecutive months before they can file a compensation claim

Monthly payouts are capped depending on salary category, and claims must be filed within 30 days of a contract ending

The UAE's Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme offers short-term income support to private sector and federal government workers who are terminated from their jobs, giving them a financial cushion while they search for new work.

The scheme does not cover workers who leave voluntarily. Anyone who resigned, was dismissed for disciplinary reasons, absconded, or filed a fraudulent claim is not entitled to compensation.

Explanation of getting UAE unemployment compensation Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How to qualify for ILOE compensation

To be eligible, a worker must have been continuously subscribed to the scheme for at least 12 months before losing their job, paid all premiums in full and on time, and been let go through termination rather than resignation.

Once eligible, compensation is set at 60 per cent of the average basic monthly salary earned during the 12 months before job loss. The amount is subject to a cap based on which salary band the worker falls into.

Workers earning a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less fall under Category A, with a maximum monthly payout of Dh10,000. Those earning above Dh16,000 fall under Category B and can receive up to Dh20,000 per month.

Payments run for a maximum of three months per claim, but stop immediately if the worker finds a new job or leaves the UAE, even if that three-month window has not yet closed.

When the insurance stops paying

There are several conditions under which the insurer's obligation to pay compensation ends. These include hitting the three-month payout ceiling within a single insurance certificate period, reaching a lifetime maximum of 12 months of compensation across all insurance certificates held during a worker's time in the UAE, or the death of the insured person.

Claims must be submitted within 30 days of the employment contract ending. Where a labour dispute was involved, the 30-day window begins from the date a court resolves the matter. All claims are filed through the official ILOE website.

Understanding these thresholds is important for workers who may have claimed benefits in previous periods, as the 12-month lifetime cap applies cumulatively across all certificates, not just the current one.

List of public holidays in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and values.

Source: Legit.ng