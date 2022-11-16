An audio recording of the fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Phyna making unhealthy comments about former housemate Bryan during a Twitter space has gone viral

Bryan, who was the first runner-up during the last BBNaija reality TV show, was tagged as lazy and evil by members of Phynation

The fan group also went on to brutally drag Bryan's uncle, billionaire businessman Obi Cubana for supporting him

The vile discussion and gossip of a fan group of Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor better known as Phyna, has gone viral after it leaked online.

The conversations of the leaked Twitter space of the Phynation have stirred reactions as they were heard making vile remarks about Phyna's ex-colleague Bryan and his billionaire uncle, Obi Cubana.

Fans of BBNaija star Phyna have stirred reactions online after an audio leak from their Twitter conversations gossiping about Bryann went viral. Photo credit:@sabiradio/@unusualphyna/@bryannonly

Source: Instagram

The nightlife chief, who was a huge supporter of Bryan during his time in the BBNaija house, was tagged as wicked and selfish by Phyna's fans during their Twitter space meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bryann would sleep for 20 hours and sing for two hours, and he thought he would win

In the leaked audio, members of the Phynation could be heard insulting Bryan as lazy, manipulative and deceitful.

They also revealed that they were scared of the support Bryan got from Obi Cubana as they felt it might sway neutral voters in favour of the singer.

Listen to the vile gossip by Phyna's fans about Bryann and Obi Cubana that went viral:

See how Netizens reacted to the Twitter space conversation of Phyna's fans that have got people talking:

@proresumefix:

"Bryann that has been on his own and in his lane since he came out is the one they're crying over abi? If Vibryants disrupt them now, they will retreat to what they do best, playing victims. Why must everything be a threat to them?? he had a relationship with Obi Cubana and Chief Priest before he even entered the house, so what manner of clownery is this?"

@adaonyeaka:

"This is why Phyna is tired of them wetin be this."

@naiyomie:

"Phyna’s fans will never stop being silly. They’re behaving like Tinubu supporters; why do you have a problem with someone else for garnering support? Support and a huge fandom isn’t her birthright; winning wasn’t her birthright but it happened and could’ve happened for anyone else. Why are you mad at people for supporting who they like? Isn’t that witchcraft?"

@you_finally_met_ella:

"They gon cryyyyy that’s been crying everytime.They should focus on their pot bellied razz woman and rest Ogini."

@quinetoflagos:

"Lazy and jobless Youths!!!"

@_kah.d:

"Phyna fans will never give themselves peace of mind…. Instead of hyping their fave… they always find something or someone else to talk about."

@zioncassandra:

"The boy can sleep sha, truth be told, i guess he is still sleeping till now, bc he has been forgotten, his fans begs him to, even show his face small on internet."

@viola_concept:

"Nawa ooo , naso people don jobless reach?"

BBNaija 2022 finale: 4 reasons why Phyna emerged the winner of the Level Up edition ahead of Bryann

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls doing a special feature about the winner of the biggest and most popular reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7, Ijeoma Josephina, better known as Phyna.

We discussed how and why Phyna emerged as the BBNaija Level Up edition winner and walked away with the N100m prize money.

After watching closely how the show's intricacies unfolded throughout the 2022 season, we came up with five reasons why the hype priestess won the 7th edition of the reality TV show.

Source: Legit.ng