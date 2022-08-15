Man of God Tobi Adegboyega is currently trending on social media following an exchange with the choir members in his church

A video showing the moment Adegboyega shut down the choir’s singing session made it to the online community

Netizens had mixed reactions to the clip, with some people expressing strong reservations against the man of God’s action

Flamboyant man of God, Tobi Adegboyega, has stirred reactions from many in the online community after he was spotted in a viral video.

The video captured the moment the choir members in Adegboyega’s church were having a singing session and he stepped in to take over from them.

Tobi Adegboyega slams choir during church service. Photo: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, the man of God was quick to mention how their song of choice was boring him to death before he told them to halt for a moment.

Although, Adegboyega made sure to commend the choir members for their efforts, adding that they would sing together once he was done addressing the congregation.

Check out the viral video below:

Social media users react

teeto__olayeni said:

"How can you say a worship song and the choristers are boring you to death?!!! Ahannnnnnn!!! Nahhh this person lacks emotional intelligence mehn."

heavens_crier said:

" That was Bluntly Rude! Na the drummer I pity pass. he was lost in the groove only for a loud banger."

ohakweprincech said:

"Ahh, the way some of em are dressed sef, if not for the caption, I'd have not known it was a church oh. ‍♀️ NAWA oh."

official_temibrand said:

"I swear am done with the church after that day.wow for real."

cooleasyg said:

"This is nothing but arrogance. They’ve spent time to rehearse, just allow them to finish their song and make them feel appreciated. There’s a better way of criticizing."

afrokurl said:

"I hope they leave...but I know they won't, because the pathology is set in stone."

Pastor Tobi prostrates to greet Ebenezer Obey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got people gushing when he shared videos of the moment Ebenezer Obey visited him in the United Kingdom.

The celebrity preacher and his entourage prostrated to greet and welcome the juju veteran to his headquarters.

They shared fun moments together, and he noted that pastors don't prostrate, but Ebenezer Obey's case is exceptional.

