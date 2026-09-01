The Peoples Democratic Party officially backed the G-100 process of building a united opposition front to challenge the APC in 2027

PDP National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN set conditions for the party's participation, citing transparency and egalitarianism as key requirements

The PDP confirmed it attended the first G-100 meeting on August 31, 2026, signalling its readiness to back a single opposition platform

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally endorsed the G-100 initiative, a coalition of 100 opposition figures working to build a unified front against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP described its decision as a response to the hardship Nigerians are experiencing under President Bola Tinubu's administration, arguing that a coordinated opposition effort has become necessary to offer the country an alternative path.

PDP backs the G-100 coalition ahead of 2027. The group aims to build a united opposition against the APC. Photo credit Kala Sulaiman/@officialPDPng

Source: UGC

National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN said the party's involvement comes with clear expectations about how the process must be conducted.

"Our participation is anchored on the promise that the process will be hinged on the philosophical underpinnings of transparency, equality, data-driven decisions and egalitarianism. Any result birthed by a process midwifed by these virtues will certainly offer Nigerians a credible leadership capable of alleviating the skyrocketing poverty and rising insecurity in the country," Turaki said.

The PDP added that the move is consistent with the position it had already made public about working alongside other political parties and organisations committed to rescuing Nigeria from what it described as the failures of APC rule.

PDP attends first G-100 meeting

The party confirmed that it sent representatives to the inaugural G-100 meeting held on August 31, 2026, which it said reflects its seriousness about contributing to the formation of a broad opposition platform capable of winning power from the ruling party.

The statement was signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP's Interim National Working Committee, and released on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The G-100 process is aimed at uniting opposition parties and stakeholders around a single candidate or platform for the 2027 presidential contest, with the goal of preventing a split in the anti-APC vote that could benefit the incumbent administration.

Atiku, Obi missing from opposition summit

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a summit billed as a historic first step towards a united opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections got off to a difficult start on Monday, August 31, in Abuja, with several of the biggest names in Nigerian opposition politics failing to show up.

The First National Opposition Summit, convened by civil society group G100 alongside the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, took place at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre. Its stated goal was to build a common framework for a single presidential candidate and a four-year transition government.

Source: Legit.ng