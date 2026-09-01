Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru issued a direct warning to newly sworn-in council chairmen at their inauguration in Abakaliki

Nwifuru told the 13 chairmen their continued stay in office depends on how their councils perform for the APC in the 2027 elections

The governor also announced cash donations to each chairman and vice chairman from Gem Brass Construction at the ceremony

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has put newly sworn-in local government chairmen on notice, saying any of them who fail to secure their council for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections will be removed from office.

Nwifuru delivered the warning on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of 13 newly elected council chairmen and vice chairmen held at the Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki, attended by APC National Assembly members, party leaders, and other stakeholders.

Nwifuru's warning to the chairmen

Speaking directly to the new council heads, the governor made clear that their positions came with a political obligation.

He added: "It is not hidden. Let the front page of the newspaper tomorrow carry it: 'We will remove a council chairman who did not win his local government.'"

Nwifuru instructed the chairmen to begin grassroots mobilisation immediately upon returning to their respective councils, expressing confidence that the APC would record a 100 per cent victory across Ebonyi State in 2027.

Other directives at the ceremony

The governor also addressed the newly sworn-in vice chairmen, urging them to remain loyal to their chairmen. He described the vice chairmanship role as that of a "spare tyre" that must always be ready to serve, pointing to his own Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila, a former vice chairman, as a model of loyalty and dedication.

Beyond politics, Nwifuru directed ward-level party leaders to each submit 20 names for appointment as executive assistants to the governor, with preference to be given to women and youths.

He also announced financial gifts for the new council officials, with each chairman receiving One Million Naira (N1 million) and each vice chairman receiving Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300,000), funded by Gem Brass Construction.

Wrapping up his remarks, the governor reminded the chairmen that their oath of office bound them to serve the people and uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, citing Sections 7 and 8, which protect the existence of democratically elected local government councils.

Nwifuru praised the APC leadership in the state, the campaign committee led by Ambassador Franklin Nchita, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he described as "one of the fairest and most peaceful elections" in the state's recent history.

Source: Legit.ng