Nigerians can't help but react to the recent viral video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega hanging out together with the famous Fuji musician Kwam 1 Wasiu Ayinde Marshal

Kwam 1, who is recently in the UK, was seen visiting the billionaire Pastor Tobi at his mansion in London

In the video, the Oluaye was seen speaking to the Oba of Elegushi on Facetime as he introduced the Kabiyesi to the clergyman

A recent video of Nigerian-born, UK-based billionaire clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega seen spending a night out with the famous Fuji musician Kwam 1 Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has stirred emotions online.

Nigerians couldn't help but query if the clergyman's mansion is now the new Mecca and why all major celebrities now go there to visit him.

Source: Instagram

Netizens also question if Pastor Tobi was a real man of God and if he ever had time to read the bible and do his actual ministerial job.

Kwam 1 was at Pastor Tobi's villa with his new wife, Emmanuella. He was also seen on a video call speaking with the Oba of Elegushi, Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, where he introduced both men.

Watch the moment Kwam 1 visited Pastor Tobi in London below:

See some of the comments the viral video of Kwam 1 and Pastor Tobi stirred online:

@official_akobiolowo:

"This man of God Dey game... Nothing wey anybody fit tell me."

@iyene_aiko:

"How is this a pastor."

@tayosalu:

"Tobi should not be regarded as a pastor, he flexes too much and has no time to read Bible, who am I to judge, coz I don't want to be judged?"

@irepbdg_:

"Second Nigerian embassy in the UK, na Pastor Tobi house he dey."

@im_avisky:

"Na everybody dey go greet pastor Tobi? He be na say na him be Nigeria president for UK, I don’t understand."

@omomah000:

"If this guy get political ambitions make he tell us , he go soon host he own award show with the way he dey host celeb."

Source: Legit.ng