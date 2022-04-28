Buzzing Nigerian singer, Portable continues to update his fans back home about his exploits in the United Kingdom

The Zazoo crooner met with celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega in the United Kingdom who gifted him notes of pounds sterling cash

The singer appreciated the man of God and shared moments from his meeting with pastor Tobi on Instagram and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

Luck always smiles on controversial singer, Portable whenever he meets up with the rich and famous in society.

The singer is currently in London, United Kingdom where he met up with celebrity pastor, Tobi Adegboyega who showed him massive love.

Pastor Tobi gives Portable cash money in London. Credit: @portablebaeby

Pastor Tobi gave the Zazoo crooner the sum of £3000 (N1.6 million) and Portable showed appreciation for the kind gesture.

The singer prostrated to greet the man of God in one of the videos he shared on Instagram.

Nigerians react to Portable's post

A number of Portable fans have reacted differently to the post he made about pastor Tobi giving him the wads of pounds sterling note.

Harrhiyhor:

"@portablebaeby where you do your soap."

Oracle_entertainment:

"You lower your voice overnight."

Cheffbtc148:

"I tap from this grace u no go fall my brother."

Iamemmyspecial_1:

"UK people wan use love k!ll portable oo."

Kenoosigho:

"Portable abeg yourself need to show love ooooo."

Eleniya001:

"Where this pastor Tobi dey see money sef? Always balling celebrities whenever they come to London."

Daniel_scott_xiv:

"See as person hold 1.6m like say na 5k he hold….. God Grace."

Ooni of Ife gifts Portable bundle of cash

Legit.ng previously reported that controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwisi’s palace.

The Zazu crooner and his crew visited Ile Ife to pay homage to the king and a video from their encounter has made the rounds online.

During their chit-chat, Portable told the king to show some love and the monarch directed one of his subjects to hand him bundles of cash.

Source: Legit.ng