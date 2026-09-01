Adetokunbo Omidina, daughter of late actor Baba Suwe and actress Moladun, marked 17 years since her mother's passing

The young woman opened up about a painful reality surrounding her mother's death that has stayed with her

Fans and followers flooded her post with an outpouring of prayers and touching words of encouragement

Adetokunbo Alimat Omidina has taken to social media to honour the memory of her late mother, Nollywood actress Moladun, exactly 17 years after her passing.

Adetokunbo, who is the daughter of beloved comic actor Baba Suwe and the late actress, shared an emotional post on her X page that quickly resonated with fans who grew up watching Moladun on screen.

Baba Suwe’s daughter pens emotional tribute to late mother, actress Moladun

Source: Instagram

In her tribute, she admitted that the grief carried a particular sting because she was so young when her mother died that she cannot recall a single moment they shared.

She wrote: "17 years without you, Mama. I wish I spent more time with you. It hurts that I can't remember a single memory. Rest well, my angel🕊️💔."

Monsurat Omidina, widely known as Moladun Kenkelewu, died on September 5, 2009, during the Ramadan fasting period at the age of 47

Baba Suwe's daughter's tribute to her late mother, Moladun, is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Baba Suwe's daughter shared what he told her two days before his death.

Nigerians pen tributes to Moladun as actress' daughter remembers her. Credit: lima

Source: Instagram

Moladun's Legacy Lives On

The post struck a chord with followers on Twitter, who remembered Moladun fondly as a fixture of Yoruba home video culture. Many offered prayers for the actress, while others directed warm and encouraging words at Adetokunbo herself.

@anufadell commented:

"This woman made our childhood. May she rest in peace."

@ahmedbrown wrote:

"May God continue to grant her Aljanat Firdaus with her husband too Baba Suwe."

@Kazeem_AS added:

"May almighty Allah grant Omoladun Kenkelewu Aljanat firdaus. One of my favorites then."

@ajao_janet left an especially moving message for Adetokunbo directly:

"Omo. You will marry right. You will marry well. And you'll be successful. Disadvantages of being the last born is a lot but when you carry on the legacy left behind and choose right. The void will be filled with a lot of great memories 🥰."

Baba Suwe, who was also widely celebrated across Yoruba cinema for decades, passed away in November 2021. Both parents now gone, Adetokunbo's tribute is a reminder of how grief can linger across generations, especially when memories are few and the losses are many.

Video shows moment Baba Suwe was buried

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the veteran Nigerian actor, Baba Suwe, was laid to rest at his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

Videos spotted online show that the actor was eventually laid to rest according to Islamic burial rites.

One of the videos showed the moment Baba Suwe’s corpse was lowered to the ground.

Source: Legit.ng