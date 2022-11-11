Constant content creation and skit-making are no mean fit; young women like Taaooma, Ashmusy, and Kie Kie are some of the best who have proven their nous in comedy

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of the most-watched and high-earning female skit makers in Nigeria over the last 11 months of 2022.

These ladies have been able to prove that they can rub shoulders with their male counterparts like Sabinus, Broda Shaggi, and many more and still hold their own

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over the last few years, skit-making and online comedy have blown up through social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, becoming quite a lucrative venture that has seen many young people take advantage of to express themselves while creating wealth.

Some days back, we published an article highlighting the top five male skit-makers in Nigeria with the highest viewership and the deepest pockets based on how much they earn through their platforms.

Taaooma, and Kie Kie top the list of Nigeria female skit makers, respectively. Photo credit: @taaooma/ashmusy/@kiekie

Source: Instagram

In this article, we will be highlighting the top five female skit makers in Nigeria with the most views, likes and new followership in the third quarter of 2022

1. Taaooma:

Ace Kwara-state-born comic Maryam Apaokagi, better known as Taaooma, is the most-watched Nigerian female skit maker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Taaooma, according to Dataleum, is the only comedienne in Nigeria throughout July, August and September to hit over 16.9m views and 2.7m likes across the 23 skits she released during the third quarter of 2022.

Maryam was also able to gain over 100k new followers.

2. Kie Kie:

The tall caramel-skinned comedienne and actor Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori better known as Kie Kie, is the 2nd most-watched female skit maker in Nigeria with over 9.2m views in the third quarter of 2022.

The expecting mum garnered 904.2k likes for the 23 new skits she released during the study period. She also added 200k new followers.

3. Real Sophy:

Chisom Sophia takes up the number three spot as the third highest-earning female skit maker in 2022, according to reports by Dataleum. Real Sophy, as she is fondly known, is popular for pure water-selling skits.

Sophy is one of the country's fastest-growing comics, and she garnered over 8.1m views in the third quarter of 2022. She was also able to hit over 937.3k and was also able to add 51k new followers.

She released 23 new skits throughout the study as well.

4. Ashmussy:

The fourth most-watched female skit maker in Nigeria is Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmussy.

Amusi was recently heavily criticised online when she revealed that she spends over two million naira daily.

However, she garnered over 4.3m views for the 21 skits she shared in the third quarter of 2021. Ashmussy was also able to hit 497.9k likes and added 200k new followers.

5. Kemz Mama:

The fifth most-watched Nigerian female skit maker is Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as Mummy Wa.

The talented comedian is famous for her role in Mr Macaroni's skits. However, over the last few months, Mummy Wa has shown that she can hold her own as she hits over 3.1m views across the 60 skits released on her platform in the third quarter of 2022.

She was also able to accumulate 49k new followers and 284.4k likes.

Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, and 3 others are the most-watched and richest male skit makers in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that skit-making and content creation are now full-blown professions that have seen several young Nigerians venture into them and become household names.

Household names like Ashmusy, Real Sophy, and Taaooma are some of the leading female skit makers in Nigeria, but on this list, we looked at some of the most followed and richest male skit makers in the country.

Legit.ng highlights the top five male skit makers in Nigeria and how many views and followers they garnered in the third quarter of 2022.

Source: Legit.ng