Nigerian skit maker Ashmusy has taken to social media to lament over the amount of money she spends daily

With the current economic situation in the country, Ashmusy claims she spends nothing less than N2m daily

The influencer's claim has sparked reactions from netizens, as some queried how much she is worth

Popular skit maker Ashmusy is currently making headlines after she made outrageous claims about spending at least N2 million on daily basis.

Ashmusy further added that she doesn't know how the bills come as she asked if other people are in the same situation.

She wrote on her Instastory:

“Please am i the only one that spends at least 2 m on life problems per day? I mean daily.. Is it just me> I don’t know where these bills comes from but they surely come. They fall like manna from above.. Like boom! They just appear.. Pay 400k for this..700k for this etc Like?? Whooo whyyy whattttt howwww Everyday."

Netizens react to Ashmusy's claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kehrian_bernice:

"How much is your networth?"

tiimgrin:

"She fit Dey carry banku make we no know ."

everything_by_katrina:

"Not only you o me self don tired , just this morning my grandma called from village say her walking stick need paint I gat to send 500k asap I’m just tired fr I will spend roughly 5.7m today I guess, pele baby."

seyi___funmi:

"Lmao she meant in a day sometimes cause Shey na you dey feed the whole primary school pupils in your local govt ni? abi na baba say you must spend 2m per day ."

mayana.wells:

"So you spend 30m per month ."

tun_mise_:

"I think say na only me dey spend 5million per day ."

skelvin_drg:

"Na so we see am o life not fair on us i spend 5million per day my rent cost me 3.5m per day d remain 1.5 u knw say person go knack na ."

