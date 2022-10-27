For Sophia Chisom, she did not immediately set out to be a comic actress and content creator even though she knew she would end up an entertainer

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the pure water girl opened up on her journey to fame and how her father took the transition

Soso also talked about how she left a huge paying job and what consistency has done for her

Sophia Chisom, better known as Soso the 'pure water' girl, is popular for her signature skirt and of course, pure water bowl.

The comic actress and content creator studied Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Port Harcourt.

Sophia Chisom shares how she found her passion Photo credit: @realsophy

Source: Instagram

Soso tells her story

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the content creator disclosed that she had always known she wanted to be in the entertainment industry even though she didn't know what to do in particular.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She continued by saying that she started with photography until her creative director in 2021, took it to a new level and came up with the idea of 'pure water' selling.

A simple photo turned out to be a goldmine for Soso who then transitioned into skit-making.

Since she went to school, her father thought she was a waste of school fees and wouldn't understand why she would leave a well-paying ministry job for content creation.

Lastly, Soso advised upcoming content creators and told them to be consistent and true to their craft.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Soso's interview

jerryjayce2:

"Beauty without makeup...talented."

samuyiiguokundia:

"Beauty plus brain creates self responsibilities and respect. Well done Soso."

a_babeandmore:

"She looks prettier without the wig on."

viviruffy123:

"Beautiful, brilliant, talented with good shape❤️❤️❤️❤️"

fisfranny:

"Soso is one of my favourite content creators."

BBN’s Liquorose bags E People’s Choice Awards nomination

Getting international recognition is a big deal, and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Liquorose, made history.

The dancer is the first BBNaija housemate to be nominated on the E platform.

Liquorose is up against seven other young people from across Africa for African Social Star and is the second Nigerian on the list.

If her fans take it as a huge deal enough, the dancer might bring the award home.

Source: Legit.ng