“Look Who’s Going To Be a Mummy”: Comedian Kie Kie Surprises Many As She Announces Pregnancy With Cute Video
- Popular Nigerian comedian, Adeaga Bukunmi, better known as Kie Kie took to her Instagram to make a special announcement to her followers
- The influencer shared a beautiful video of herself with a baby bump to announce her pregnancy as she showed the expectant baby with emotional words
- Fans and celebrity colleagues of Kie Kie have trooped to the comments section of the post to congratulate her, some of them are surprised about her pregnancy
Popular comedian and influencer, Adeaga Bukunmi, better known as Kie Kie is about to become a first-time mother, and she shared the good news with her numerous followers on Instagram.
Kie Kie shared a beautiful video of herself with her baby bump and showered the expectant baby with heart-melting words.
She also mentioned some of the names the baby will bear when she eventually gives birth to him or her and sang emotional songs for the baby and her pregnancy journey.
In the post's caption, she jokingly narrated how she got pregnant as she bragged about becoming a mother.
Check out the post below:
Nigerians react to Kie Kie's announcement
A number of Kie Kie's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of the post to drop congratulatory messages and expressed surprise by her pregnancy.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Mrmacaroni1:
"CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSS Wait Wait Wait!!!!!! You have been pregnant all this while and we no know????? What a Waawuuuuuuu…. Congratulations to all of us kickstarters."
Officialmayorspeaks:
"Super happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️, congratulations mama."
Lekan_kingkong:
"Amin Loruko Jesu. Congratulations sis."
Thepamilerin:
"Goosebumps oooooo congratulations kiekie .. how did you hide it away from us.. wow .. this is magicial.. how did we not know.. super happy for you and the family.. omg .. I’m so so so happy .. I’m smiling so much.. God .. this is pure joy."
"Love post is cooking:" Annie Idibia gets fans in tears as she dedicates beautiful song to 2baba on birthday
Kingpexxie:
"So you are pregnant ? Wow!!! Jesus! So you can be this secretive? issoria… I’m not angry… I will forgive you because of God and this cute baby… Congratulations Mummy Oluwashinaolami…. God will keep the parents and my baby."
