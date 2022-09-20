Popular Nigerian comedian, Adeaga Bukunmi, better known as Kie Kie took to her Instagram to make a special announcement to her followers

The influencer shared a beautiful video of herself with a baby bump to announce her pregnancy as she showed the expectant baby with emotional words

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Kie Kie have trooped to the comments section of the post to congratulate her, some of them are surprised about her pregnancy

Popular comedian and influencer, Adeaga Bukunmi, better known as Kie Kie is about to become a first-time mother, and she shared the good news with her numerous followers on Instagram.

Kie Kie shared a beautiful video of herself with her baby bump and showered the expectant baby with heart-melting words.

Kie Kie announces pregnancy. Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

She also mentioned some of the names the baby will bear when she eventually gives birth to him or her and sang emotional songs for the baby and her pregnancy journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the post's caption, she jokingly narrated how she got pregnant as she bragged about becoming a mother.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Kie Kie's announcement

A number of Kie Kie's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of the post to drop congratulatory messages and expressed surprise by her pregnancy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mrmacaroni1:

"CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSS Wait Wait Wait!!!!!! You have been pregnant all this while and we no know????? What a Waawuuuuuuu…. Congratulations to all of us kickstarters."

Officialmayorspeaks:

"Super happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️, congratulations mama."

Lekan_kingkong:

"Amin Loruko Jesu. Congratulations sis."

Thepamilerin:

"Goosebumps oooooo congratulations kiekie .. how did you hide it away from us.. wow .. this is magicial.. how did we not know.. super happy for you and the family.. omg .. I’m so so so happy .. I’m smiling so much.. God .. this is pure joy."

Kingpexxie:

"So you are pregnant ? Wow!!! Jesus! So you can be this secretive? issoria… I’m not angry… I will forgive you because of God and this cute baby… Congratulations Mummy Oluwashinaolami…. God will keep the parents and my baby."

Maraji welcomes first child

Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker Maraji took to social media with a piece of exciting news for the fans and followers in the online community.

She filmed a funny video as she stylishly announced the arrival of her baby boy, Jayden Mensah.

Even though the mum refused to reveal the face of the newborn just yet, many were seen in the comment section congratulating her.

Source: Legit.ng