Skit-makers like Sabinus, Broda Shaggi, Kie Kie, and Taaooma have, over the last few years, redefined the face of comedy in Nigeria while amassing huge followership and wealth

The skit-making industry has blown up over the last decade into a hugely lucrative endeavour that has seen several young Nigerians venture into and become very successful at it

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of the five most followed and richest skit makers in Nigeria in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Skit-making and content creation are now full-blown professions that have seen several young Nigerians venture into them and become household names.

Household names like Ashmusy, Real Sophy, and Taaooma are some of the leading female skit makers in Nigeria, but on this list, we looked at some of the most followed and richest male skit makers in the country.

Legit.ng compiles a list of Nigeria's most-watched and highest-earning skit makers. Photo credit: @brodashaggi/@mrfunny1_/@lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

Below Legit.ng highlights the top five male skit makers in Nigeria and how many views and followers they garnered in the third quarter of 2022.

1. Sabinus (Mr Funny):

Ace comic Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, is probably the biggest skit maker in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Dataleum, Sabinus accumulated over 47m views during the third quarter of 2022, sustaining his content's impressive growth since the turn of 2022.

On Instagram, Mr Funny shared at least 49 different skits while garnering 500k new followers with 7.8m likes.

2. Broda Shaggi:

Samuel Animashaun Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, is one of Nigeria's most versatile skit makers.

He is probably one of the few content creators who has starred in over 30 Nollywood movies and series.

Broda Shaggi, according to statistics, is the second-most followed and second-highest earner in the skit-making industry in 2022.

Shaggi, in the third quarter of 2022, was able to garner 46.4m views for the 68 different skits he shared on his platforms. He also accumulated over 200k new followers, and 5.4m likes in the third quarter of 2022.

3. Brainjotter:

Ace sadistic comic Brainjotter is the third most followed skit maker on this list within the period in view.

Chukwuemeka Amuzie, aka Brainjotter, is one of Nigeria's most consistent skit makers with a unique depressive sense of humour.

Within July, August, and September, Brainjotter accumulated 20.8m views across the 35 skits he shared on his Instagram page.

He also gained 200k new followers, with his skits getting 4m likes across the period in view.

4. Cute Abiola:

The comedian in Nigeria with the fourth most viewed skits is Cute Abiola, also known as Lawyer Kunle.

The Kwara state-born funny man recorded a sharp decline in content viewership during the third quarter of 2022.

However, he still maintains a healthy 5m followership on Instagram but could only garner 18.9m views for the 54 different skits he shared on his platform.

Cute Abiola was also only able to accumulate 100k new followers and 2.4m likes to his content.

5 Lasisi:

Recently engaged comedian and ranter Nosa Afolabi, better known as Lasisi, is the fifth most-watched Nigerian skit maker within the third quarter of 2022.

Lasisi, over the last three months of just before the start of the fourth quarter, was able to garner 17.2m views across the 34 skit videos he posted on his pages.

He also hit 2m likes, with just over 100k new followers.

Kiriku, Emanuella, and Aunty Success: Meet three child skit makers rocking the Nigerian comedy scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian skit-making industry has grown in leaps and bounds.

In that period, the industry's growth cannot be discussed without discussing the impact of kid skit makers.

They are young but are already huge in comic space. Their unique selling point is usually centered around their roles in their families.

Source: Legit.ng