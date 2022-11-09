Popular skit maker Zicsaloma has shared a video from his double-in-one party, which took place on Tuesday, November 8

The event was attended by some well-known content creators like Taaooma, IsbaeU, Steve Chuks and others

A clip from the party showed some prominent figures making money rain on Zicsaloma as he danced in excitement

Popular skit maker Zicsaloma, who is known for playing multiple roles in his skits, recently celebrated his birthday and his new house in a lavish double-in-one event.

The party, which took place on Tuesday, November 8, showed some popular faces in the entertainment industry like Pretty Mike, IsbeaU, Officer Woos, Taaooma, Jay Paul, Steve Chuks, Trikytee, Wathoni Anyansi, among others in attendance.

Celebrities storm Zicsaloma's party. Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Another clip from the party, which was shared by Zicsaloma, showed how money rained at the event.

Hailing those who attended his party, Zicsaloma wrote:

“This was how we opened my house and celebrated my birthday. A big thank you for all the wishes. I felt really loved. A special shoutout to those who turned up for my celebration, despite the heavy traffic yesterday."

See the video below:

Netizens react to video from Zicsaloma’s party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialomoborty:

"Congratulations more houses to come and I pray you live long to enjoy your toils in good health. Same I wish myself in Jesus mighty name Amen ."

thepamilerin:

"Congratulations my friend."

mamauka__:

"Mr Commentator enjoy your new age and new house."

kelvin_demigod

"Congratulations Again…. OMG! I’m missing in this video Please pardon me."

execess_power:

"Pls any school for skit making l wan go learn abeg the way they are buying cars and houses this days one needs to learn that business."

babesontop

"another house abi okay is alright money no day money nuh day things day sup Shay u day wine me ni eeee oooh balise."

