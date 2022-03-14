Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has lost his cool on social media after a troll, Mdee, attacked his son

The troll fired shots at Ifeanyi on Twitter and claimed that he was fathered by Peruzzi and not Davido

Davido responded to the troll and called him a dead man walking while noting that his children are off limits

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has had it out with a Twitter troll, @Mista_Mdee, who fired shots at his son, Ifeanyi.

Twitter has always been described as a place not meant for the fainthearted and Mdee seemed to bite more than he could chew after attacking Davido’s son.

The online troll claimed that Davido used Peruzzi’s son, Ifeanyi, on his album cover and that it doesn’t guarantee success.

Davido calls troll a dead man walking for attacking his son, Ifeanyi. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he added that Davido had stained the innocent child’s white with the disaster he called an album.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the tweet below:

Davido responds to Mdee

Perhaps in an unexpected turn of events for Mdee, Davido reacted to his tweet. The DMW boss heavily slammed the troll and made it known that he was a dead man walking.

The singer who was deeply offended by the troll’s words noted that he carried the hate he had for him to his son, an innocent child.

See the tweet below:

In a subsequent post, Davido added that people could say all they wanted about him but his children are off limits.

See the post below:

Not stopping there, Davido posted a photo of the troll on his timeline, to make it known that he wasn’t faceless. See below:

Nothing must happen to Mdee - Internet users react

Davido’s tweets spread like wildfire and caused a lot of buzz. While many people condemned Mdee’s post, others warned the singer that nothing must happen to the troll.

Read some reactions below:

Nawa o.

Billionaire pikin - Davido hails son Ifeanyi in viral video

Davido has started to let his only son, Ifeanyi, know that he is the son of a billionaire.

This was made obvious in series of videos that was posted on social media on the singer’s Instagram stories.

In the clips, Ifeanyi was seen stepping outside the main house when Davido pointed his camera at him and started to gush over his beauty.

Davido’s comments soon caught Ifeanyi’s attention and the little boy walked to where his father was sitting with some of his guys.

The singer and other onlookers then started to hail Ifeanyi and call him the son of a billionaire. Ifeanyi was called a ‘billionaire pikin’ and a ‘billion dollar baby’.

Source: Legit.ng