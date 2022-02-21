Top Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently seen seriously hailing his only son, Ifeanyi, and calling him a billionaire

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has started to let his only son, Ifeanyi, know that he is the son of a billionaire.

This was made obvious in series of videos that was posted on social media on the singer’s Instagram stories.

In the clips, Ifeanyi was seen stepping outside the main house when Davido pointed his camera at him and started to gush over his beauty.

Davido calls Ifeanyi a billionaire, tells him his father has money. Photos: @Davido

Source: Instagram

The music star was heard saying:

“See my pretty son, beautiful son, see my fine boy.”

Davido’s comments soon caught Ifeanyi’s attention and the little boy walked to where his father was sitting with some of his guys.

The singer and other onlookers then started to hail Ifeanyi and call him the son of a billionaire.

Ifeanyi was called a ‘billionaire pikin’ and a ‘billion dollar baby’.

Not stopping there, Davido proceeded to calling Ifeanyi himself a billionaire.

Davido said:

“Billionaire! Your papa get money.”

The little boy looked very confused at all the attention and noise he was getting that he ran back inside the house.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Iamhaleemat_o:

“The young dude quickly ran off because he couldn't figured out why the other unku is shouting..... " e soak* .”

Thelsii:

“I want to say this to my kids.”

Godsownayo:

“Words I’ll love to say to my kids no be even brag I just want make them know say I got sh*it planned out for them ♾♥️...”

Idowu.ojo:

“Looks like his sister. His voice scared the boy.”

Sylviateyei:

“Ifeanyi never understand yet.”

Nice one.

David attends Chioma's sister's wedding

Contrary to belief, Davido seems to have a cordial relationship with his third baby mama, Chioma as well as her family.

Chioma's sister recently tied the knot, and the singer attended to the amazement of many. In a video which has made the rounds on social media, Davido had a good time at the event.

The Fem crooner sang some of his hit songs to the guests who excitedly crowded the dancefloor with the bride and groom.

Source: Legit.ng