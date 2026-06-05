WAEC has faced criticism as WASSCE candidates have experienced repeated delays across multiple examination centres

Several students have reportedly written Physics and Mathematics papers late into the night under disrupted conditions

Examination logistics challenges have been linked to nationwide disruptions affecting centres in Lagos, Oyo, and Osun states

Repeated delays have disrupted the conduct of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). This has forced candidates in some centres to write papers late into the night.

Students sit WASSCE exams late as WAEC delays continue across Lagos, Oyo and Osun centres.Photo: hon_ags

Source: Twitter

The situation has raised concern among parents, school administrators and education stakeholders, especially as similar incidents were recorded during last year’s examination.

Checks across several centres in Lagos, particularly on Lagos Island and the Lekki axis, showed that the delays became more severe this week.

Physics, Maths papers delayed across centres

According to Vanguard, on Monday, June 1, Physics Papers 1 and 2 scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. reportedly did not begin on time, with some candidates starting as late as 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 3, candidates writing General Mathematics experienced major disruption. The essay paper scheduled for the morning session and the objective paper fixed for the afternoon were reportedly not completed until around 10 p.m. in some centres.

By Thursday, June 4, candidates scheduled for Agricultural Science Practical were still waiting hours after the expected start time, with some centres reportedly told that examination materials had not yet arrived.

A school principal who spoke to the platform questioned why the issue had persisted despite similar challenges last year.

One parent in Lekki also expressed concern, saying his child returned home around 10 p.m. after writing an exam

WAEC, through an official who spoke anonymously, acknowledged the challenges, saying the council was aware of “some hitches due to unforeseen circumstances” and was working to resolve them.

Oyo, Osun centres record exam delays

Meanwhile, as stated by The Punch, the disruption was not limited to Lagos alone, as several states including Oyo and Osun were also affected, with centres in Ibadan, Iseyin, Oyo town and Osogbo recording significant delays.

Repeated WAEC delays push candidates into night-time exams across multiple states. Photo: hon_ags

Source: Twitter

The report added that in some of these locations, candidates were forced to write under poor lighting conditions after sunset due to late arrival of examination materials, with question papers and answer booklets arriving several hours behind schedule.

In Osun state, residents said that candidates were still writing examinations after dark, with some students reportedly moving outside classrooms to access better lighting.

Others relied on torchlights, mobile phone flashlights and solar lamps to complete their papers.

On Thursday, Agriculture Science Practical candidates in parts of Oyo state reportedly remained at centres for hours beyond the scheduled start time, with some centres still not starting by evening.

In some cases, supervisors were said to have arrived late, while in others candidates waited without examination materials on site.

Three WAEC officials’ death linked to disruptions

Some social media users, who raised concerns about security risks, questioning the safety of students writing exams late at night amid prevailing insecurity challenges.

There were also claims of shortages of question papers in certain centres, with reports that some candidates did not receive adequate copies for the number of students present.

WAEC had previously attributed disruptions in the examination process to efforts aimed at curbing malpractice and preventing question paper leakage, alongside logistical and security challenges.

Reports on the platform linked the wider disruption to the death of three WAEC logistics officials in a road accident along the Gombe–Yola highway, which may have affected distribution in some areas.

Videos across some centres below:

WAEC introduces new CBT question pattern

Legit.ng earlier reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) introduced upgraded question serialisation for the 2026 Computer-Based WASSCE. This is to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements to curb malpractice.

The council, which said over 1.9 million candidates are sitting for the exam nationwide, confirmed strict monitoring measures and prosecution of individuals linked to examination fraud or rogue answer providers.

Source: Legit.ng