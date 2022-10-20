DMW label boss Davido’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke is a year older today and it is a big deal for the Stand Strong crooner

The proud dad shared a lovely video of his son, who turns three showing some dance moves amid cheers from those present

The funny video has left many celebrities as well as fans and followers gushing as they joined Davido to celebrate his son

Nigerian music star and DMW label owner David Adeleke better known as Davido is all excited as his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with his love interest Chioma turns three years old on Thursday, October 20 2022.

Davido who was delighted took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of Ifeanyi dancing amid cheers and applause from those present.

Sharing the video, Davido wrote:

“Birthday boy in 1hr!!!! otilloooo!! ”

See the video below:

Celebrities, fans gush over video of Davido’s son Ifeanyi dancing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fatherdmw55:

"Big boy birthday ❤️."

iam_jamopyper:

"My birthday mate ❤️."

mellowrackz:

"Happy birthday papa!!! ."

ellieekemperr:

"In advance big boy."

motshidisi_mba:

"Lol why did he stop? So cute."

_soretica_:

" this is so cute .... follow us and book us."

funnybroscomedy:

"MORE LIFE SON ❤️."

razzy_ckn:

"Omorrr this boy will be greater than OBO oo."

slimcash_1

"Allow this boy dance in peace nah ❤️."

blondiee_beauty_world:

"Una for allow am dance small na the boy come shock."

mr_melo_77:

"Enjoy big boy you don’t have stress baddest is always there for u."

udesi4:

"Like father Like son it is in the blood happy birthday Ifeanyichukwu ."

oluwagbemisola144:

"Big day soon☺️.

Mr Eazi vibes to Davido's song Assurance at a wedding

Nigeria’s talented singer and businessman Mr Eazi shared some lovely moments from a wedding where he played the role of the best man.

In one of the clips from the event, which he shared via his Instastory, Mr Eazi was seen, alongside some other people, vibing to Davido’s hit single ‘Assurance.’

Eazi, who seemed to love the song, questioned Davido on whether he added ‘juju’ to the song.

In his words:

“At this point I was gone!! @Davido be like you put juju for this song.”

