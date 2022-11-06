The Lagos state police command has confirmed that Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of music star Davido and Chioma Rowland died of drowning

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police command's spokesman, made the disclosure after an autopsy was conducted on the corpse of the three-year-old boy

Meanwhile, popular Port Harcourt lawyer and human rights activist, Abakpa Adoyi Matthew, has given some legal perspectives regarding the sad incident

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos State Police Command says the autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of music superstar Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, has shown that he died as a result of drowning.

Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development on Saturday, November 5, The Nation reported.

Autopsy has confirmed that Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido's son, died due to drowning, Lagos police said.

Legit.ng gathers that Adeleke’s family never objected to an autopsy after remains were recovered from the swimming pool at Davido’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos

Late Ifeanyi’s nanny and a cook are still being detained by police for investigation.

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Lawyer gives legal perspectives, says Davido has questions to answer

Meanwhile, popular Port Harcourt lawyer and human rights activist, Abakpa Adoyi Matthew, has argued that it will be very difficult to prosecute the domestic workers in charge of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, who got drowned in a swimming pool recently.

Abakpa opined that if people are prosecuted, Davido should be one of them for exposing his 3-year-old son to a swimming pool which he considered very dangerous to a child of such age.

When asked by Legit.ng on the position of the law regarding the incident, Abakpa, while sympathizing with Davido and his fiancee, Chioma, said because Davido exposed his son to a dangerous activity, he cannot prosecute others over negligence. The lawyer argued further that in the cause of reasonable action, the caregivers could not be charged for any criminal offense because there was no deliberate act to commit the crime.

Ifeanyi’s Instagram page disabled, as Davido, Chioma remain silent

In another development, Davido and his baby mama Chioma, during their son’s 3rd birthday, created an Instagram account in his name.

However, hours after the reports of his death went viral in the media, Ifeanyi’s Instagram account has now been disabled.

The page Davido and Chioma jointly managed had gathered more than 50k followers before Ifeanyi’s death.

