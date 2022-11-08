On October 31, Davido lost his precious son Ifeanyi, and the singer has expectedly been off the radar on all fronts

As the 30BG boss continues to mourn his son, Nigerians have sent in their support and prayers to him in their own little way

Even though OBO has been understandably quiet, he has removed posts about his upcoming festival as well as other posts

A sweep through Davido's page shows another look, with Ifeanyi's photos taking two spots on top

Davido and his entire family were thrown into mourning when his son Ifeanyi drowned in his Banana Island mansion pool a few days after his third birthday.

The singer has been understandably quiet as fans and colleagues continue to shower him and Chioma with prayers and support.

Davido sparked reactions with what he did on his IG page

A look through Davido's page now shows that he has deleted his highlights with giant sports brand PUMA, as well as his AWAY festival highlights.

Details of the festival were pinned on Davido's page, taking the top three spots, and they have also been deleted, leaving a photo of his singer and two of his late son Ifeanyi's on top.

The 30BG boss also appeared to have unfollowed four accounts which are still unknown.

Check out the difference below:

Nigerians react to the update

bassy_show1:

"He did it some min ago. I pray we don’t loose someone we love."

amarachiozioma92:

"I wonder who and who he unfollowed and why."

onlyoneexpensivegram:

"Omoooo since we no see hushpuppi again na davido story we dey take hold body ooo make God grant him better strength to overcome this and come make us smile again our prayer is with him always."

oladimeji_seykem:

"Come back Stronger .. you are born ready for this!!!!!!"

djmakaveli_:

"Deep. Wish him quick recovery of heart. Obo need to stand strong."

official_lulusavage:

"Chai I feel so bad for him GOD please console him."

AY, Femi Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, other Nigerian celebs react to Davido’s Ifeanyi’s death

Davido is well-loved both at home and abroad, and the love has been extended to all his beautiful children, including the late Ifeanyi.

Comedian AY, on his page, expressed how unfair and tragic the death of a child is to anyone.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed that she was hoping the news would be fake just like many people. The actress was also devastated and sad and feels especially for Chioma who birthed Ifeanyi.

