Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently joined many others to mourn the loss of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

The music star, who was at his show in Dubai, asked for a minute silence to be observed for the dead

The video went viral and touched many hearts on social media as Nigerians reacted to the gesture

The death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, has continued to leave many shaken many days after the unfortunate incident.

Just recently, fellow music artiste and Davido’s friend, Kizz Daniel, made sure to eulogise the late Ifeanyi in his own way.

The Buga crooner had a show in Dubai and he made sure the audience was part of those who mourned the three-year-old toddler.

Kizz Daniels asks for moment of silence for Ifeanyi at abroad show. Photos: @adesope_shopsydoo, @thechefchi

Kizz asked the audience to observe a minute of silence after he explained to them that Davido had lost his son.

The singer also asked for them to put on their phone flashlights while observing the moment of silence and they all complied.

The touching moment was captured on video and was posted online by UK based broadcaster, Adesope.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to the emotional video as Kizz Daniels ask for a moment of silence for Ifeanyi

After the touching video made the rounds online, some internet users shared their thoughts on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

_____emperor_geezy:

"Most times it’s not about the death, but the nature of the death that hurts the most "

maziadebayo:

"KissD you will never cry or mourn over your kids and you also shall live long in good health and wealth Amen."

atariajanaku_oi:

"This is a right gesture from a friend."

sedsonam:

"True friend."

universalel_dorado:

"That’s what real friendship is all about."

donvickofficial:

"A moment of silence and some girls still Dey catch cruise, yankee people no serious ‍♂️."

May God continue to console Davido and Chioma.

Nicki Minaj mourns Ifeanyi

Popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj, recently joined many others to react to the death of Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi.

Taking to her official Instagram story, the music star shared her deepest condolence with the music star and his partner over the tragedy that hit their family.

Nicki Minaj posted a photo of Ifeanyi and accompanied it with a simple message expressing her pain.

