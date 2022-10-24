Top Tinsel star, Gideon Okeke, recently left his fans and supporters in shock after coming out to announce the end of his union

The Nollywood actor joins the list of popular Nigerian celebrities who have suffered broken marriages in recent times

Legit.ng compiled a list featuring fellow casts of the popular hit series who have also parted ways with their partners

There’s no denying that a lot of fans get attached to the personal lives of some of their favourite celebrities and this explains why they are vested in such things as their love life.

Many are always over the top when their favourite superstars find love and proceed to start their own families.

Tinsel stars who have walked away from their marriages.

Source: Instagram

Sadly, these fans also suffer some level of disappointment when these celebs return to social media with the news of their broken marriages.

Over the past few years, cast members of popular TV series, Tinsel, have taken fans and supporters on this rollercoaster ride of mixed emotions.

Fans who watched these popular film stars find love in real life have also had to witness them walk away from these highly publicized unions.

One such actor, Gideon Okeke, left many in shock after he announced the end of his 4-year-old union over the weekend.

In light of this, Legit.ng takes a look at fellow Tinsel cast members who have also had to walk away from their partners.

1 &2. Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh

The two cast members of the popular MNET series held netizens spellbound when they went public with their relationship and got engaged in 2014.

Their February 2015 wedding in Ghana got people gushing when photos and videos from the private ceremony finally made it online.

Unfortunately, the marriage hit the rocks in September 2017 and both parties walked away.

In a 2021 interview, the actress told media personality Chude Jideonwo that she has no regrets about her divorce, The Cable reports.

“I never shed a tear for my divorce. A lot of pain and emptiness that many of us feel in a relationship is because we’re expecting so much from our partners.”

2&3 Osas Ighodaro and Gnero Ajibade

Just like Damilola and Chris, spending time together as cast members on the Tinsel set resulted in Osas and Gbenro catching feelings for each other.

This was also not a casual relationship as they proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful destination wedding that went down in the US in 2015.

Four years down the line, trouble started brewing in their union after Gbenro publicly called out his wife on social media and faulted her parenting skills. Things went on a downward spiral from there on.

In a 2019 interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Gbenro confirmed that they have parted ways but continue to co-parent.

5. Gideon Okeke

Unlike colleagues who found love on set, actor Gideon Okeke married outside of the Tinsel bandwidth and it was a lovely ceremony that warmed the hearts of his fans and followers.

The pair had their traditional wedding in December 2018, and a white wedding in April 2019.

However, years down the line, Okeke took many by surprise over the weekend as he announced that they have now parted ways. The actor shared the news on Instagram while calling on supporters to simply pray for their families and not pity them.

"Getting married to someone in the same industry is not bad"

During a brief chat with Legit.ng, social media expert, Oluwatobi, submitted that being married to someone from the same industry can significantly help in building the union.

"Getting married to a fellow cast member can go wrong which is evident. However, getting married to someone in the same industry is not bad at all. It should even help you understand yourselves basically. We have also had people in successful relationships in the same industry, it is just that ashawo dey people eye for the movie industry," he said.

Speaking about his experience, the married social media expert disclosed that he isn't in the same industry as his wife and it makes their union even more interesting.

"I'm not in the same industry as my partner and I think it sort of makes the relationship interesting as we always have gist relating to our work that we can always talk about instead of having the same stories that we have heard and discussed already at work."

