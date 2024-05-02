Nigerian singer Shallipopi recently trended on social media after he went online to announce that his visa to the US was denied

The singer, in his announcement, revealed that he won't be able to join Odumodublvck for their American tour

A Nigerian man has sparked emotions online with his response to Shallipopi's announcement as he reveals why the singer's visa was denied

Fast-rising Nigerian music star Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, recently stunned many of his fans who were expecting to see him perform in the United States.

On April 30th, the singer took to his X handle to announce that he won't be able to join his colleague, Odumodublvck, for their music tour in New York and Boston.

Nigerian man reveals why singer Shallipopi was denied US visa. Photo credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

In his announcement, Shallipopi revealed that he won't be able to perform at the concerts because his US visa was denied.

However, Shallipopi noted that he hopes to resolve the issues in time to join Odumodu for the second leg of the shows.

The pair had announced that they would be going on a joint tour late 2023 after their song Cast blew up.

Man shares why Shallipopi's visa was denied

@laycon30BG, an X user reacted to Shallipopi's announcement, sharing why the singer's visa application was rejected.

The response to Shallipopi's announcement stirred reactions online as he called it a blessing in disguise.

He posted a mugshot of Shallipopi when the EFCC arrested him for an alleged case anchored on cybercrime and internet fraud.

Legit.ng recalls naming Shallipopi as one of the breakout artists of 2023.

See the exchange between Shallipopi and the netizen below:

Netizens react to Shallipopi's visa denial

Here are some of the comments that trailed the exchange:

@iamdbull:

"What we artist go through at Embassies sometimes and show organisers won't want to understand."

@random_cruise:

"But why you go plan show without getting visa first."

@comedian_freemouth:

"E never travel out of the country before????????"

@jokey_sleek:

"This May brouhaha go long gan."

@0panaa_1:

"I will sue you I bought tickets purposely to come and see you presido and you here telling to go and listen to Odumodu? You will hear from my lawyers soon."

@Chinonxo:

"Buy passport you have the money. Purchase a passport bro."

@excobar_dmw:

"Shalipopi is bigger than wizkid full generation if you drag am ogun go jam you."

@funny_mrjeff:

"This is how to communicate with your fans, no be to ghöst them."

Shallipopi explains why he rejected a N500m deals

Legit.ng recalls reporting how singer Shallipopi walked away from a $500k deal after some persons wanted to buy the rights to his songs, Elon Musk and Shapiru.

The singer shared while he was on the podcast "Zero Condition" that the money in music sometimes feels like a ritual.

He noted how he turned down a N580m deal that would have seen him sell the rights to his songs Elon Musk and Shapiru.

Source: Legit.ng