The Big Brother Naija Level-up show came to an end on October 2 and the ex-housemates have moved on with their lives

While the reality stars are still trying to grasp the reality of their new lives, some events have happened

From Adekunle getting spoiled on his birthday to Bella and Sheggz suddenly strained relationship, there is probably more to come

The Big Brother Naija Level-up season entertained fans from the beginning of the show to the end.

As expected, news and happenings concerning the reality stars will continue to gain attention and spark reactions.

While the ex-housemates are still trying to blend into the celebrity life, there have been times they got social media buzzing with excitement and of course reactions.

While they will still have more moments, both ugly and nice, Legit.ng brings you a list of noteworthy moments yet.

1. Phyna's parents in her car

Phyna emerged winner of the Level-up season and it is safe to say she has turned the life of her family around.

The ex-housemates received her car, and her parents proudly sat in it with huge smiles on their faces.

There is a high chance Phyna's dad took the car for a spin before she did.

2. Adekunle's birthday

Adekunle was perhaps the first housemate to receive the special BBNaija fans treatment.

The reality star clocked 28 on October 6 and he was bombarded with gifts running into millions.

Adekunle got a N3 million cheque, N1 million in cash, Tesla stocks, one-month free therapy sessions in LUTH, a drone, a Macbook pro, an iWatch, an iPhone, a trip to Kenya, hampers, 28 boxes of clothes and shoes, to mention a few.

3. Hermes meeting Davido

To the joy and surprise of many, BBNaija star Hermes linked up with award winning singer Davido.

The reality star who got many talking about his unconventional style was in the singer's music video Ke Star.

Davido and Hermes are no doubt two of Nigeria’s greatly loved celebrities and a number of fans were pleased to see them together.

4. Bella and Sheggz's relationship

Bella's hot and cold romance with Sheggz was a major source of headache on the show, so much that people rejoiced after he got evicted.

Many people prayed that Bella would come to her sense after Sheggz exit and it appeared that she did.

According to reports the used to be loved-up couple haven't as much as stayed close to each other since the end of the show.

5. Phyna turns hypewoman

From the house till she won on the last day, Phyna's position as a hyper content queen was not contested.

The BBNaija winner shared a video of herself hyping at an event and she did the job so well as she displayed her talent.

It is worthy of mention that Phyna has made it clear that her newfound fame and money won't change her, razz or not.

6. Allysyn's fire photoshoots

Allysyn was one of the few housemates that captured the attention of BBNaija lovers from day one.

The reality star since her exit from the show has been building her brand and her photos got social media buzzing.

Photos of comedian Emanuella and Allysyn confuse Nigerians

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Allysyn could easily pass for an older version of young comedian Emanuella.

From the moment she stepped into the Big Brother Naija Level-up house, many have wondered if the reality star is in any way related to the comedian.

In a post sighted online, someone decided to hop on a challenge and used a photo of Emanuella as a little girl as the younger version of Allysyn.

