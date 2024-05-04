Videos from artist Odumodu Blvck's show in New York, the United States, have emerged on the Nigerian social media space

Odumodu Blvck stunned his female fans at his show after he gifted them a handbag and an expensive wig

The rapper's generous display at his show has spurred mixed reactions from his Nigerian fans

Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck whose real name is Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, displayed his generous side at his recent show in New York City.

Odumodu, who was supposed to headline shows in the US with Shallipopi, made two female fans join him on stage to perform.

Female fan displays gifts she received at Odumodu Blvck's show. Credit: @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

After the stage performance, Odumodu gave the ladies designer wigs and Bottega Veneta handbags.

Lady appreciates Odumodu over gift

One of the ladies who performed alongside Odumodu Blvck during his show took to social media to express her gratitude as she displayed the gifts.

She also revealed the other lady picked a wig instead.

Netizens react to video from Odumodu Blvck's show

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

percksss__:

"Girls who listens to odumodu are green flags."

princess_joy.a:

"E no go do am first for 9ja abi???"

hassyglobal:

"So he don dey bag wigs and bags come for show??"

rimaowens01:

"Thoughtful at list them no sck and f but he still paid for their wig and handbag."

d_flowergirlj:

"That line day always gimme joy… who go pay for her wig and hand bag???

bigliongram:

"Better way to market the song sef and a nice way to treat your fan. I like that."

zahny22:

"No worries them go still pay for that wig and the handbag bag E be like say them no no who big Kala be."

Source: Legit.ng