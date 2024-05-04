Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala dropped a comment amid the social media war between Wizkid and Davido

A video the footballer shared on her Snapchat handle expressing her love and admiration for Wizkid got people talking online

In her post, Asisat Oshoala reiterated one of Wizkid's famous tweets but added her flavour to it

Nigerian football superstar Asisat Oshoala recently shared a post on her Snapchat handle about Wizkid, which has sparked social media reactions.

As the social media war between Afrobeats superstar Wizkid and Davido continues, more celebs have begun pitching their tents on either side of the divide.

Amidst the ongoing war between Wizkid and Davido, footballer Asisat Oshoala shared her thoughts. Photo credit: @asisat_oshoala/@davido/@wizkidayo

Oshoala recently posted a clip of herself mimicking one of Wizkid's famous quotes, which he constantly tweeted during his social media brawl with Davido.

"Allah is king" - Oshoala echos Wiz's post

During the online war, Wizkid constantly posted "Jesus is King" on his timeline before launching another attack on his archrival and crew.

In her viral clip, Asisat Oshoala captioned it "Allah is King" before she went ahead to make a comment about Wizkid.

See Asisat Oshoala's post below:

Asisat Oshoala whines waist to Igbo music

Legit.ng earlier reported a clip of Asisat Oshoala wowing netizens with lovely dance steps as she vibed to Igbo music.

The football star was seen in a viral TikTok video dancing happily while trying to balance a plastic bottle placed on her head.

Oshoala whined her waist as she tried to keep up with the beat of the native song.

