Africans, including Nigerians travel abroad for various reasons. For some, it is to seek greener pastures, others do so to further their studies and there are those who just vacation to these first world countries.

However, love has a way of doing things that these immigrants end up falling in love with a foreign lady thus, adding a twist to their ventures there.

And there seems to be a rise in beautiful relationships involving African men and foreign ladies. Legit.ng spotlights 4 men who went abroad for something else but somehow found love.

1. The Ghanaian science teacher who went to Vietnam

Achabu who was a science teacher left his country, Ghana, three years ago for Vietnam.

It is not clear why he left but the man would always show off his amazing physical transformation on social media up until he recently shared a photo of an Oyinbo lady.

Sharing the loved-up photo of the lady he supposedly fell in love with, Achabu indicated that coming back to his country of birth may not happen, at least not anytime soon.

2. Nigeria's Paul who had a work assignment in South Korea

A Nigerian man identified as Paul by reason of a work-related assignment moved to South Korea.

Paul in the course of performing his job found love in the sight of a South Korean lady and the duo started a relationship that was sealed with a marriage in 2014.

Their beautiful union has since produced three kids - two daughters and a son.

3. Nigeria's Victor who moved to Germany for a study related purpose

Victor Akinbodunse had left Nigeria for Germany to run a master's program in sustainable development.

The Federal University of Akure graduate stayed back in the country after his program and recently celebrated becoming a citizen.

He shared photos of his delectable German wife and kids - love found him in Germany too.

4. Nigeria's Owolabi who married an American businesswoman

Owolabi Ikuejamoye fell head over heels in love with a US businesswoman identified as Janna Parker.

Their love was so strong that the lady proudly announced on social media that she was effecting a name change to reflect the name of her hubby.

Nigerian lady walks down the aisle with Oyinbo lover in adorable traditional wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had married an Oyinbo man in a cute traditional wedding.

In the photos shared by Naija Wedding on Facebook, the man and his wife are dressed in Yoruba attires as Jesse wore what is popularly called agbada.

People said that their wedding's photography is a hallmark of beauty and elegance as messages of congratulations poured in for the couple.

In one of the snaps, the man struck a pose as if he were dancing as his wife is captured laughing at him.

