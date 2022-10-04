The Big Brother Naija Level-up season came to an end on Sunday, October 2, with Phyna emerging the winner

One major highlight of the show that sparked reactions was Sheggz and Bella's turbulent relationship

Now that Bella is out of the house, she sat down with the show host, Ebuka and addressed some issues

Fans of Bella, as well as other BBNaija lovers, could not help but get furious over how Sheggz treated her in the house.

To many, the young man was abusive and isolated Bella from the rest of the house with their relationship.

Bella says there is not a perfect relationship Photo credit: @bellaokagbue/@sheggzolusemo

Bella says Sheggz didn't isolate her

In an interview with Ebuka, Bella disclosed that Sheggz didn't shield her from other housemates because she is naturally unfriendly.

According to her, she knew she would have a hard time relating with people when she got into the house.

Bella further added that she made friends regardless and she doesn't think her relationship with Sheggz held her back.

Bella opens up on constantly breaking up with Sheggz

On why she and Sheggz kept breaking up, Bella disclosed that it might have been the house having that effect on them.

She further disclosed that there is no perfect relationship as disagreements and fights are bound to happen.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Bella speaks on her chances of winning during final diary session with Biggie

With barely a few hours left to the end of the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up show, the finalists in the house had their last diary session with Biggie as each housemate spoke about their chances of winning.

During her session with Biggie, Bella said that for her to still be in the house meant many people were rooting for her.

Because of this, she believes she stands an 80% chance of winning the show, while adding that nothing is impossible.

