Big Brother Naija reality star, Phyna, recently stepped out for day 3 of her media rounds looking splendid in black

The Level Up winner sported an all-black ensemble by the one and only Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire

The ex-housemate was announced the winner of the show sporting a red dress designed by MrsSandraO

Unusual Phyna is out here living her best life in her newfound fame, and we love the big energy she exudes.

The 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner took to her Instagram page to unveil her third look as she continues her media rounds.

Phyna rocks all-black ensemble. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

While she sported an all-white look the previous day, the Level Up winner opted for an all-black look designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire.

The look featured a jumpsuit with elaborate ruffles around the bust area as well as overlap pants.

Check out the photos below:

Finalists in the spotlight: A look at how Phyna, others dressed up for their first media rounds

The Level Up stars are currently having the first taste of their new status as famous people and are doing well to rock stylish looks.

Sharing the spotlight with the 2022 BBNaija winner Phyna are her fellow top six members comprising of Bryann, Daniella, Bella and Adekunle.

The fresh stars recently began their media tour, and for people who have newly found fame, they sure are putting effort into their looks.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the stars stepped out for their rounds.

BBNaija finale: Designer behind winner Phyna's N400k red dress shares interesting details

Sunday, October 2, 2022, will forever remain a memorable date for Phyna as she emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija 2022 (Level Up) edition.

For the creative director, Sandra Onyemezir, of the MrsSandraO clothing brand, it is yet another achievement under her belt as she got to dress the season's winner.

The season’s finale saw three ladies from the top six - Daniella, Chichi and Phyna - dressed in eye-catching designs by the celebrity brand.

In what turned out to be a joyous moment, Phyna snagged the title of winner, looking fabulous - and in her element - in a stunning red number.

