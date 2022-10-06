BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna has returned to work in less than a week after emerging victorious in the reality show

Phyna shared a video of herself hyping at an event and she did the job so well as she displayed her talents

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the video to hail the reality star and encourage her for the lovely performance

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up edition has come and gone and former housemates are settling back into their hustles and brand-building.

The show winner, Phyna, during her time in the house, always shows that she is a hype lady and she demonstrated it at a recent event she performed at in less than one week after emerging victorious from the show.

Phyna hypes at event.

Source: Instagram

Phyna thrilled the guests at the event with her amazing hype skills and shared the videos on her Instagram story channel and fans cannot but hail her for the big performance.

Watch the video of her performance below:

Nigerians react to Phyna performance video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Phyna's performance at the event, most of them hailed her energy and hype talents.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Teeboish:

"This is why I love this girl! she just always brings it and brings her whole real self all the way flaws and all! No forming even with 100M!"

Divascentss:

"She honestly didn’t come to play y’all… She isn’t called hype priestess for no reason."

Honeylens_photography:

"She practically doesn't know how to form and I love it."

Debradidi:

"Phyna sabi this hype thing content Queen."

Igolostar:

"She mesmerized and wowed her fellow ex housemates last night, Phyna is a celebrity of other celebrities."

Organisers officially present Phyna star prizes of N50 million and car

BBNaija seventh edition winner, Phyna, received her prizes for emerging as the winner of the show during a classy event.

The reality star was seen all excited in lovely photos as she got her prize money and a brand new ride from the show's organisers

Phyna's joy couldn't be contained as he dressed elegantly during the gifts presentation event alongside some of her former housemates and show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Source: Legit.ng