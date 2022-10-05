Big Brother Naija winner Phyna finally took delivery of her new car, one of the numerous prizes she went home with

In a video sighted online, the reality star's parents could not conceal their joy as they sat in her car with pride

As Phyna's mum sat and admired the interior of the vehicle, her dad assured he rthat he would take the car for a spin the next day

Phyna's life, as well as that of her parents has changed forever since she emerged winner of the Level-up season.

The reality star got a new car as part of her prizes and after taking the delivery, her parents got to sit in it.

Phyna's parents check out her new car Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@officialinnosonvehicles/@the_amazon_video

Source: Instagram

The overjoyed couple could not contain their joy as they checked out the interior of the expensive ride.

Phyna's dad in the video sighted online checked out some of the gears and disclosed that he would take the car for a test ride the next day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the heartwarming video

queeni857:

"Indeed this family deserve this blessing "

Aneliisiwe:

"Phyna looks like her mom "

PrincessAnnie:

"These are the people that really need the money,see how grateful they are."

alisiaesene:

"He said tomorrow I go move am….such a happy Dad❤️"

mk_diamond1:

"Papa say tomorrow he go enter road "

chisom628:

" yes, you definitely deserve it daddy ☺️"

Winner :

"I tap from ur blessing dear I wish I will have this opportunity some day God help "

Phyna speaks on future relationship with Groovy

In an interview with Legit.ng after receiving her cash prize of N50 million and car, Phyna spoke about the turnaround in her life, her relationship with Groovy, among others.

Phyna, before going into the house, said she was not going there to find love. However, things soon changed after she met her love interest Groovy.

On the next step in their relationship, she revealed that they would have a discussion about it.

Source: Legit.ng