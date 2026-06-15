Manchester United star Amad Diallo was the match-winner for Cote d'Ivoire in their 1-0 win over Ecuador

The Elephants’ win was the first three points for an African country after four out of ten nations had played

CAF and FIFA have applauded the super-sub winger’s impact for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations champions

CAF and FIFA have sent a message to Amad Diallo after he came off the bench to score the winning goal for Côte d'Ivoire against Ecuador.

Côte d'Ivoire opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a win over the South Americans, the first win by an African team at the tournament.

Amad Diallo celebrates after his match-winning goal against Ecuador. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico, Brazil forced Morocco to a 1-1 draw, while Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 hours after Cote d'Ivoire’s win.

Six African nations are still to play with the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in action against Belgium and Spain on June 15.

FIFA, CAF send message to Amad

FIFA shared a post on its official X page with a one-word praise, “Him”, for the winger after his match-winning performance for Cote d'Ivoire.

Amad featured for only 34 minutes, completed five dribbles, but more importantly, got the winning goal that secured all three points for his country and the continent.

As noted by CAF, the goal is also crucial as it sets up the Elephants on the path to reach the knockout stage for the first time at the FIFA World Cup.

Despite Diallo’s heroics, RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, was named the man of the match.

Amad speaks after winning goal

The Manchester United star was delighted with the performance, describing it as necessary as Emerse Fae’s side aims for history at the tournament.

He explained Côte d'Ivoire’s approach in getting the crucial win against La Tri, who wasted chances and played a very physical match.

“We needed that. We came here to make history. We still have two more matches ahead of us, and we need to approach them with the same mentality and try to win them,” he told FIFA.

Amad Diallo speaks after his goal against Ecuador. Photo by Ezra Shaw.

Source: Getty Images

“We had to stay focused. We knew it was going to be a difficult match because we know the Ecuadorian players – they're physically very strong. They caused us problems, of course, but we stayed composed and remained focused.”

The job is not done for Cote d'Ivoire, but they are almost there. They face Germany next before facing Curacao in their final group match.

A win against Curacao will take them to six points and guarantee a historic passage to the knockout stage for the first time at the fourth time of asking.

CAF sends message to Côte d'Ivoire

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Cote d'Ivoire ahead of their match against Ecuador as they eye historic knockout stage qualification.

The African football governing body also had the same message for Egypt and Tunisia, both of whom have the same objectives as the Elephants.

Source: Legit.ng