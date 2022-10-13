Former Big Brother Naija star Rico Swavey was announced on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, to be no more two after he was involved in a ghastly car accident

Many celebrities have reacted to the passing of the young man by mourning him and saying wonderful things about him; however, only a few truly know him beyond his BBNaija toga

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted some things about the late Rico Swavey that would help people know him better in death, and hopefully, it gives him a lasting legacy

Big Brother Naija star and singer Rico Swavey was announced dead on Thursday by his colleagues and friends Alex Asogwa and Tobi Bakre, days after he was involved in a ghastly accident in Lagos, Nigeria.

Just hours before his passing, his management had announced that the former reality TV star was on life support and called for donations and prayers from Nigerians.

Former BBNaija star Rico Swavey passed on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and these are a few things to know about him. Photo credit: @ricoswavey_official

Rico has been trending online since after the news of his death broke, but many netizens have been asking questions to learn more about the reality TV star.

Legit.ng, in response to that, has highlighted five things in this article to help netizens know more about Rico Swavey.

1. Rico's real name:

The former reality TV star's real name is Patrick Fakoya, and he is the 4th of seven siblings. His mum's name is Lina Hassan.

2. Swavey's age and date of birth:

Rico was born in May 1992, and he died at the age of 29.

3. His educational background:

The former BBNaija star is a graduate of Law from Babcock University, Ilishan.

4. How did he get his big break and become a celebrity:

Rico Swavey was one of the Big Brother Naija housemates in season 3, the Double Wahala edition in 2018. He was evicted from the show just weeks before the final.

5. What does Rico do for a living:

Rico Swavey is a musician and a songwriter. He has also been featured in movies like Tinsel and the drama series "Life 101".

Rico Swavey's Management Gives Update on the BBNaija Star's Condition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls earlier reporting that former Big Brother Naija star Patrick Fakoya better known as Rico Swavey, was reportedly involved in a ghastly car accident that left him hospitalized and in critical condition.

In a statement shared on Rico's page, the management of the ex-reality TV star confirmed that he was in an accident and was on life support while seeking prayers from the public.

Rico's colleagues and former BBNaija housemates, like Tobi Bakre, Leo Dasilva, Seyi Awolowo, and Alex Asogwa, have also confirmed the reports as they set up accounts seeking donations to support the young celebrity.

