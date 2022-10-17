“How Come She Looks Like Emanuella?” Nigerians Confused As Video Shows Young Comedian and BBNaija’s Allysyn
- Big Brother Naija Level-up ex-housemate Allysyn caught the attention of many as she entered the house with a bald head
- All through her stay in Biggie's house, many people did not fail to point out the resemblance between her and popular young comedian Emanuella
- For a TikTok challenge, someone put together Emanuella and Allysyn's photo and people had a good laugh after figuring out they are two different people
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Allysyn could easily pass for an older version of young comedian Emanuella.
From the moment she stepped into the Big Brother Naija Level-up house, many have wondered if the reality star is in any way related to the comedian.
In a post sighted online, someone decided to hop on a challenge and used a photo of Emanuella as a little girl as the younger version of Allysyn.
BBNaija Daniella receives N1m cash gift, iPhone 14 from fans, Nigerians react: "In this hard economy?"
A first glance at the post confused many people before they figured out they were two different people.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
See the post below:
Reactions to the post
favour_panda:
"Was expecting to see grown Emmanuella"
liliansibia:
"So Emmanuella is Allysyn , people joke alot but they look alike"
the__a.t.l:
"I’m sure they used Emmanuella’s picture as her childhood. They look too alike."
osas_igbins:
"I think say na emmanuella oo,wen she dey small"
gameeazzy999:
"How she come look like Emmanuella"
milly_dash5:
"I actually thought it was emmanuella"
legit_lookss_world:
"Allysyn is literally d older version of Emmanuella"
tifeeeeeee.laj:
"Make Emmanuella do her own please."
evadinma:
"I have said this from the first day I saw Allyson that she looks like Emmanuella."
Emmanuella marks 12th birthday
Popular comedian and actress Emmanuella was in a celebratory mood on July 22, as she clocked a new age.
"Na Alake this one draw": Reactions as lady tattoos singer Asake's face on her leg, video causes stir online
An excited Emmanuella took to her Facebook page to share lovely pictures as she marked her 12th birthday.
In a short post, the comedienne said God has been faithful to her as she called on her fans and followers to celebrate with her.
Fans and followers of the child comedian stormed her social media pages to pen birthday messages to her.
Source: Legit.ng