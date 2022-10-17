Big Brother Naija Level-up ex-housemate Allysyn caught the attention of many as she entered the house with a bald head

All through her stay in Biggie's house, many people did not fail to point out the resemblance between her and popular young comedian Emanuella

For a TikTok challenge, someone put together Emanuella and Allysyn's photo and people had a good laugh after figuring out they are two different people

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Allysyn could easily pass for an older version of young comedian Emanuella.

From the moment she stepped into the Big Brother Naija Level-up house, many have wondered if the reality star is in any way related to the comedian.

Nigerians react to video of Emanuella and Allysyn Photo credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, someone decided to hop on a challenge and used a photo of Emanuella as a little girl as the younger version of Allysyn.

A first glance at the post confused many people before they figured out they were two different people.

See the post below:

Reactions to the post

favour_panda:

"Was expecting to see grown Emmanuella"

liliansibia:

"So Emmanuella is Allysyn , people joke alot but they look alike"

the__a.t.l:

"I’m sure they used Emmanuella’s picture as her childhood. They look too alike."

osas_igbins:

"I think say na emmanuella oo,wen she dey small"

gameeazzy999:

"How she come look like Emmanuella"

milly_dash5:

"I actually thought it was emmanuella"

legit_lookss_world:

"Allysyn is literally d older version of Emmanuella"

tifeeeeeee.laj:

"Make Emmanuella do her own please."

evadinma:

"I have said this from the first day I saw Allyson that she looks like Emmanuella."

Emmanuella marks 12th birthday

Popular comedian and actress Emmanuella was in a celebratory mood on July 22, as she clocked a new age.

An excited Emmanuella took to her Facebook page to share lovely pictures as she marked her 12th birthday.

In a short post, the comedienne said God has been faithful to her as she called on her fans and followers to celebrate with her.

Fans and followers of the child comedian stormed her social media pages to pen birthday messages to her.

