Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently reunited with much loved BBNaija Level Up star, Hermes Iyele

A video made the rounds on social media of the reality star and the DMW boss meeting again after the BBNaija show

Hermes had been the dancer in Focalistic and Davido’s Ke Star music video and them reuniting left fans gushing

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently got BBNaija fans talking after he reunited with Level Up housemate, Hermes.

Before Hermes went on the reality show, he had been a professional dancer and also danced in Focalistic and Davido’s music video for the song, Ke Star.

Taking to his official social media page, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, shared a video of the lovely meeting between the music star and the ex-BBNaija housemate.

Davido reconnects with BBNaija celeb Hermes who danced in his music video. Photos: @prince_ii

In the video, Davido and Hermes were spotted sitting almost side by side as Bobo noted in his caption that the singer reunited with his Ke Star dancer.

Part of his caption reads:

“More BFA visitors! 001 reunites with his Ke Starr dancer @Hermesiyele”

See the video below:

Nigerians gush over video of Davido and Hermes reuniting

Davido and Hermes are no doubt two of Nigeria's greatly loved celebrities and a number of fans were pleased to see them together.

mzzsholz:

"Hermès is just one different guy, I can’t even explain ."

jennynextian141:

"So it was Hermes in that video??? No idea."

gabby_banj:

"Grace."

sir_flex_official:

"It’s plenty."

omfy88_:

"Omo!Mad oooooooo "

1big__dezz:

"His going to be in away festival watch out "

adychk:

"Am here for @hermesiyele more wins to come"

mzzsholz:

organicoilplus:

"This year is not about the winner oh, everyone of them are winners."

Source: Legit.ng