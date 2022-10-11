BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna, during an interview made a hilarious revelation about her love life and her exes

The reality star noted that she has had breakups prior to the show but one of her ex-boyfriends is already making a move to comeback

Phyna also shared brief information about her journey in life as a young hustling lady

There is a general saying that success will always bring people back, that seems to be what Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up winner, Phyna, is experiencing at the moment.

The reality star, during an interview, noted that she had been in relationships before she went for the Big Brother show, but she broke up with them.

She said after her first failed relationship, she decided to start doing many businesses like cooking, making hair and all.

Phyna noted that she met another guy and she relocated to Abuja. It was from Abuja she got the opportunity to go for the Big Brother show.

She further revealed that the said guy has started reaching out to her and maintained that he even called her before she came for the interview.

Nigerians react to Phyna's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Phyna's revelation about her ex-lovers. Most of them advised her not to return to them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, below:

Tonia_gram_:

"When you hit fame, the people who exited your life begins to remember you. The Power of fame/money."

Mo_bhola:

"Normal level, success is a friend to all…..100m na your mate No be Adam again….. No gree o."

Mobileapp_website_developer:

"A lot of people are like this. Run from people that only wants you when you’re successful."

Rosythrone:

"He's coming for your money sis, you better run. These hungry boys always wanna enjoy with someone else sweat."

