During the Baba Ijesha case, one person who earned just as much backlash was actor Yomi Fabiyi because he chose to support his colleague despite the allegations against him

In an interview with the women of Your View TVC, the actor revealed that all he wanted to ensure was that the accused told his side of the story

On why he still went on with his claim even after the judgement, Fabiyi noted that the minor in question presented different ages

Actor Yomi Fabiyi played a huge role during the Baba Ijesha and Princess case involving the actress' foster daughter.

In an interview with the Your View crew, the filmmaker affirmed that he neither owes Princess nor any other an apology.

Yomi Fabiyi said he does not owe Princess any apology.

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that the stand he took all through the case was misconstrued, and he just wanted to make sure that the defendant's side of the story came to light.

Fabiyi further added that Nigerians don't take human rights issues seriously, and people expect the victim in any situation to be right all the time.

On why he still fought the judgement meted out on Baba Ijesha, the filmmaker asked if the ladies know exactly how old the girl in question is.

He disclosed that the girl with the features of an adult was used to bait another adult, and in court, different claims of her age came up without proof.

According to him, the age was the focal point of the judgement delivered on his friend.

Nigerians react to Yomi Fabiyi's statement

kolapoayodeji09:

"Well said mr yomi fabiyi ❤️❤️, people misunderstood you sir, Keep it up ❤️"

abimbolaabayomi_ir:

"It’s the confidence in backing such as act that’s appalling."

pwetty_textiles_enterprises:

"He's such an appalling uncouth male chauvinist.. .....spewing rub***sh."

jerrysam7676:

"Yomi may bless u for knowledge, princess suppose to be jail for 6 months..."

slili18:

"I could see that the ladies were disgusted by him."

simplyayaadeyemi:

"Saying rubbish with confidence may God Almighty protect our girl child "

Yomi Fabiyi's baby mama tackles him

Jimoh Grace, the baby mama of Yomi Fabiyi took to her Instagram page to open a can of worms about her relationship with the movie star.

Grace penned a lengthy and emotional post about how she almost went into depression as she had to face so much with her little son.

She admitted that she overcame everything but called out Yomi over his declaration that she rushed into getting pregnant for him which almost led her to hate their baby.

