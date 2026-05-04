Bishop David Abioye has marked the first anniversary of his church, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, one year after it was inaugurated

The renowned cleric started his own ministry months after he retired from Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in October 2024

Celebrating his church's one-year anniversary, Abioye highlighted the marvellous things that God has done in his ministry and its members

Bishop David Abioye's church, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, became one year old on May 4, and the cleric took to social media to celebrate its first anniversary.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Abioye noted that they have witnessed the hand of God move powerfully in his church in the past year, turning moments into testimonies and gatherings into encounters.

Bishop Abioye marks his church's first anniversary. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Abioye marvelled that it is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in their sight.

The former Winners Chapel vice president, who was retired in October 2024, looked forward to a greater dimension of grace, impact and God's backing.

Abioye's Facebook post read:

"Happy 1st Anniversary to the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly Worldwide.

"One year of celebrating grace—evident, undeniable, and ever-abounding.

"In just a year, we have seen the hand of God move powerfully, turning moments into testimonies and gatherings into encounters.

"This is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvelous in our eyes.

"Here’s to greater dimensions of grace, impact, and divine backing in the years ahead.

"To God alone be all the glory!"

The church is located at SGE Hub, Beside National Stadium Car Wash, Area 1/Games Village Road, Abuja

Bishop Abioye celebrates as his church marks its one-year anniversary. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

See Bishop Abioye's Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate Bishop Abioye's church anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bishop Abioye's church's anniversary below:

Iroriogha Mudiaga Donnie said:

"To God Alone Be All The Glory.

"Congratulations Bishop, more Grace Daddy."

Rachel Agbo said:

"Happy Anniversary and congratulations to the living word Conquerors Global Assembly in Jesus name, Amen."

Sylvester Odemakpore said:

"To God be the glory, congratulations to you sir. Happy anniversary with God blessings, IJN."

Adefolawe Ayansina Eden said:

"Happy anniversary.

"This is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sight."

Idris Idakwo said:

"Congratulations and more grace and greater fresh oil in Jesus name."

Ngozi Josephine Ugbede said:

"Congratulations dear Bishop. May you enjoy more grace sir. May God who is no respecter of persons, continue to stand by you and reward your effort in Jesus' name."

Charles Akonjor said:

"Hallelujah, thank you JESUS for your faithfulness and marvelous Help, to You alone be all the Glory, Happy Anniversary to the entire Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Congratulations and Greater Heights."

Lanz Stitches said:

"Congratulations to Conquerors Global Assembly. We celebrate God's grace and more new things to come, amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye had unveiled the construction progress of his church building.

Abioye starts 2 Sunday services in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had announced the start of two Sunday services in his church.

In a Facebook post, Bishop Abioye shared a soft copy flyer containing more details about the Sunday services, which will be held on March 8 at the SGE Hub Marquee, beside the National Stadium, Area 1/Games village road Abuja.

While the first service will start by 7:25 am, the second service is scheduled for 9:40 am. The services were tagged 'Go Forward', and the cleric went on to give a backstory to the theme. Bishop Abioye urged people to come early and with expectations. The permanent location, named "Conquerors Arena," was dedicated on March 1.

Source: Legit.ng