The baby mama of popular actor Yomi Fabiyi, Jimoh Grace, has shared a lengthy but emotional post about her life on Instgram

The beautiful mother of one spoke about her not-so-good experience having a child with the actor that almost made her hate the baby

She also pointed out how Yomi ruined her relationship with her dad and declared that she will never forgive him

Jimoh Grace, the baby mama of ace Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi took to her Instagram page to open a can of worms about his relationship with the movie star.

Grace penned a lengthy and emotional post about how she almost went into depression as she had to face so much with her little son.

She admitted that she has overcome everything but called out Yomi over his his declaration that she rushed into getting pregnant for him which almost led her to hating their baby.

The mother of one declared that she will never forgive the actor who wasn't concerned bout her mental health:

"You were not even concerned about my mental health. I had problems all through my stay with you. I cried almost every day, just because you said your white ex wife saw a vision that I am only deceiving you. You used every bit of her discussion on me, even while pregnant."

She admitted that she had pure intentions towards him and revealed that the actor is 20 years older than her which is enough to be her teacher and lots more.

Grace further stated that Yomi ruined her relationship with her dad who used to be her provider and everything.

Nigerians react to Grace's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Grace's post.

Iamc.assy:

"Is good to be independent it saves a lot of unnecessary drama."

Stunninglooks_boutique:

"Yomi pls take good care of your child & his mum. pls set aside ur issue wit ur baby, remember karma has no respect for anyone."

Therealannietiku:

"Speaking from experience you see this thing called marriage‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ never again anything concerning marriage japa."

Yomi Fabiyi goes emotional after seeing baby mama in labour room

Actor Yomi Fabiyi was thankful for the humbling experience he encountered in the labour room.

He thanked his partner, Oreofe for the amazing journey and welcomed her into a new life of motherhood as he prayed fervently for the new family.

The movie star further declared that women are the owners of children and it is just God's commandment to let a newborn bear his father's name and allow him to claim ownership.

