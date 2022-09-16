Music star Davido is being hailed by many in the online community following a post shared on his Instastory channel

Apparently, the singer who has been out of the country for weeks made plans for his CSO to join him in America

Davido shared a video showing the moment he reunited with the grateful man and social media users couldn’t help but react

Singer Davido has once again left many people talking about his good heart and genuine love for those around him.

The 30BG hitmaker recently took to his Instastory channel with a video in which he was heard hailing his Chief Security Officer (CSO).

Davido flies his chief security officer to US. Photo: @davido

Apparently, the singer who has been out of the country for some weeks made plans to have the individual come down to America and continue his job.

“Can you CSO be in America?” Davido was heard saying in the video shared on his Instastory channel.

The excited CSO also raised his hands in salutation as he showed appreciation to his boss.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

kingmanizle said:

"No be money dey make Davido all these oo... He just has a very good heart."

nnadisunny said:

ejim_odinaka s done so much for naija ."

ejim_odinaka said:

"OBO you are just too much God bless you for your good works."

gen.abacha said:

"This guy is a flex and at the same time a good being…. He always come through for his people."

tobias.oy said:

"Everybody must test good life. That’s David."

igwillomiracle said:

"Davido. You’re just the president That Nigeria doesn’t have."

eseburberryy said:

"Na to enter this 30bg sha."

sliikyrental said:

"@davido God continue to bless you. Pls i want to be your Hummmm, abeg vacancy still dey so ."

