Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the fate of his colleague, Baba Ijesha, who just bagged 16 years jail term

Yomi feels the comic actor should be given a chance to appeal the ruling as he as he opined that there is still a chance for him

He also explained that he will never deny Baba Ijesha despite his ordeal and talked about the rule of law, Nigerians have reacted

Actor Yomi Fabiyi after the verdict of his colleague, Baba Ijesha made some comments about his 16 years jail sentence.

The actor spoke after judgement has been passed on his colleague that he should be given a chance to appeal the ruling.

Yomi Fabiyi speaks on Baba Ijesha's jail term.

Source: Instagram

According to him,

"A fair trial, fair hearing is part of human right, in this case Lagos state government allows the victim and the public to have their rights protected."

"We still have the opportunity to appeal he is guilty of some and not guilty of some, He can still challenge the ruling of the court."

He also disclosed that he will not deny him in the difficult period as he is fighting for the rights of everybody involved in the case.

Nigerians react to his post

Social media users have reacted differently to Yomi Fabiyi's post, most of them slammed him.

Db_naturals_:

"Always at the wrong side of things .. See his head."

Ilamosii:

"He should be allowed to escort him into the premises and possibly locked up too!"

Etimajonathan:

"They should share the years between him and Baba ijesha! Maybe 10:6 or 8:8. That's friendship."

Leeeymarrh:

"They suppose lock this guy up along with this baba ijesha .. like he blab too much and he has his own problem oo."

Princess and I acted movie script: Baba Ijesha changes details of assault case, says everything was planned

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the lingering child abuse case involving comic actor Baba Ijesha and Princess stirred massive reactions on social media after another angle about it emerged.

The actor had told a Lagos court that Princess and himself acted in a movie production about the incident.

The defendant claimed Princess wanted him to act the role of a playboy in the movie and he shared a printout of Whatapp chats between himself and the comedian as evidence to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

