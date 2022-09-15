A video of Davido’s interview with an Oyinbo girl after walking the runway for Puma has left smiles on the faces of many of his fans

The young girl in the video asked Davido about his outfit, which he said was about money, power and respect

Davido, in another clip, said if he could switch closets, he would love to do so with the girl, a statement which left many gushing

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is making headlines over a video from his interview with an Oyinbo girl named Taylen Biggs after he walked the runway for popular brand Puma.

The video Davido also shared via his Instastory showed when the girl asked the DMW label boss about his favourite outfit at the event.

Davido gets interviewed by a young girl after walking the runway for Puma. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, who had to bend to match the girl’s height, replying, picked his outfit as his favourite.

Describing his outfit, Davido said it was about money, power and respect. He went on to say if he could switch closets, he would do so with the girl.

See the video below:

Fans gush about Davido’s interview with Oyinbo girl

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

zfancytv:

"Davido is all love."

spyro__official:

"This guy is the greatest it’s either you take it or leave it … David comes down to everyone’s level to relate.I know some people that would not do this ."

tun_mise_:{

"He lied he def wasn’t happy wearing that outfit dem do our 001 bad."

aphrodite_masob:

"Aww what an intelligent little girl abi I nor understand in belle's voice ."

healthertainer:

"How can you not love Davido! Seriously!!!! How ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

___debsssss:

"My OBO❤️ this video sweet pass Wetin b that song again?."

Davido's brother Adewale Adeleke takes sides with singer

In a viral statement, music producer and owner of HKN music label Adewale Adeleke, who is the older brother of Nigerian music star Davido, dragged those who are disrespecting the DMW label singer.

Adewale was among the Nigerian celebrities who reacted to South African producer DJ Marphorisa’s tweet where he downplayed Davido’s role in making Amapiano popular. He said his brother helped many artists and producers to fame, yet some of them chose to disrespect him.

According to him, their action was the reason many of them have fallen off while he remains at the top years after he made it to the limelight.

Source: Legit.ng