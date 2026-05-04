Etim Effiong shared a romantic snap with his wife, jokingly asking fans to title it as if it were a new movie

Toyosi went straight to the comment section to tell her husband he shouldn't feel pressured to post their private moments just to satisfy online critics

The exchange is seen as a direct hit at those who have questioned the respect in their union, particularly due to the actor's frequent romantic roles

What started as a lighthearted social media moment between Nollywood actor Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi Effiong, has taken an interesting turn online.

The actor had taken to Instagram to share a cosy, loved-up photo of himself and his wife by the pool. In the spirit of fun, he asked fans to suggest a title for the image.

“NEW MOVIE… give it a title… she say na ISAKABA Part 5,” he wrote.

While many followers saw it as playful banter, it was Toyosi’s response in the comment section that changed the tone of the conversation.

Etim Effiong jokingly asks fans to title his romantic picture with his wife. Photos: Daniel Etim-Effiong.

Source: Instagram

Dropping a direct message under the post, Toyosi did not hold back.

“They’ve put you under pressure. Baby please we know what we have. Don’t post if you don’t feel like posting. Give them movie poster!!! Isakaba part 5,” she wrote.

Many interpreted it as a subtle reference to external criticism surrounding their marriage.

Etim Effiong has often found himself in conversations about the nature of his movie roles, particularly romantic scenes that sometimes spark debate among fans.

Some critics have questioned how such roles intersect with his real-life marriage, with occasional comments about respect and boundaries.

Check the video below:

Reactions trail Toyosi's message to her husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@adelakuntufayl stated:

"To those who have a lot to say about this couple but chose to keep silent, I greet y’all!"

@jaysonofbeatrice noted:

"Women don’t like to see another woman totally smitten by a man. As a dope guy, that woman will always be conscious of what she has . Just Dey for her and trust me she will love you, honor you, fight for you and give you unforgettable knacks . Some women think they can tell other women how to love a man . Save your breath"

@ihsfashionandstyle commented:

"The reason why you people keep bashing this woman is what I don't know. Someone that's that's happily married and fulfill Na Una dey drag like this? May we not fight who God is fighting for o! @the_toyosi please keep being the best in your marriage I love it for you and God is pleased too"

Toyosi tells Daniel not to feel pressured to post their private moments just to satisfy online critics. Photo: Daniel Etim Effiong.

Source: Instagram

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng