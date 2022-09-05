Headies 2022: Olamide’s Yoruba Speech, BNXN’s Dedication to Ruger, 5 Videos Capture Fun Highlights
- The 15th edition of the prestigious Headies Award finally went down in Atlanta with many Nigerian celebs storming the award venue
- Olamide, Don Jazzy, Buju, Ruger, Dbanj, and BNXN were among top music stars who graced the stage at the ceremony
- Legit.ng has compiled videos highlighting some interesting moments that played out at the award show
Top Nigerian music stars and stakeholders in the entertainment industry jetted out to Atlanta, US, for the 15th edition of the prestigious Headies Award.
Like previous editions of the award ceremony, there were several interesting highlights that played out, especially as award recipients graced the stage to receive their plaques.
Legit.ng has compiled some videos highlighting some unforgettable moments at the show.
1. BNXN wins next rated, dedicates it to Ruger
Singer Buju (now BNXN) emerged as the winner of one of the most coveted categories of the night, Next Rated Artiste.
During his acceptance speech, the singer sparked reactions among members of the audience after taking a moment to dedicate the win to his colleague, Ruger.
The move came as a surprise as the two had only just got into a messy social media fight days ago.
2. Dbanj dedicates win to Don Jazzy
Veteran music star Dbanj received special recognition at the Headies Award and he made sure to dedicate it to one of those who significantly contributed to his journey.
The entertainer called on his former partner and ace music producer, Don Jazzy, to join him on stage as he accepted the award.
3. Olamide dumps English for Yoruba
When indigenous rapper, Olamide, was announced as winner of the Best Rap Album category, he mounted the stage and delivered his speech in English.
However, midway into his speech, the rapper quickly made it known that he had to switch to his indigenous Yoruba language.
This was an action that sent members of the audience screaming with excitement.
4. Flavour brings masquerade on stage
Nigerian singer Flavour delivered a beautiful performance for the night that left many people talking in the online community.
Flavour made sure to bring African authenticity to Atlanta as he stormed the stage with masquerades who joined him for his performance.
5. BNXN begs Governor Sanwo Olu to ship his car to Lagos
Singer BNXN cracked members of the audience up after he made a public request to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was also present at the award ceremony.
The music star who was gifted a brand new Bentley Bentayga for winning the Next Rated category pleaded with the governor to help him ship the ride to Lagos.
Buju's request got many people laughing.
