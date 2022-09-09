A young man believed to be a fan of rapper Erigga has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after making a case for his favourite

The man saluted Headies chief organiser, Ayo Animashaun and warned him ahead that if Erigga did not win any award next year, he will demonstrate at the show

He noted that the rapper's album The Last Boy is the biggest this year and nothing should stop it from scooping awards in 2023, as Davido also confirmed it

Nigerians have reacted differently to his threats to the Headies organisers ahead of the 2023 edition of the show

The Headies award just did the 2022 edition of the show in Atlanta, USA, and momentum is already building for the next year's show after a fan made a public plea to the organisers.

The young man noted that Erigga has the best album of the year 2022, and Davido also confirmed it.

Man calls out Headies over Erigga's chances. Credit: @eriggapaperboi @ayoanimashaun

He also mentioned other platforms and numbers that have confirmed Erigga's The Last Boy as the best rap album of the year 2022.

The man then rode on that premise to inform the Headies organisers that if the albums did not win anything in the next year's show, he will show them that he is more than Portable.

He vowed to either go naked on stage to protest or wait for whoever wins outside and collect the award from him or her and give it to the rightful owner.

Watch his rant video below:

Nigerians react to the man's rant ahead of next Headies

Social media users have reacted differently to the man making case for Erigga ahead of the next Headies.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialabnice:

"Warri boy, but no go start watin you no fit finish oh....I rest my case."

Hope_cakes_signatures:

"I honestly don’t know wats so special about this headies of a thing sef… headies or not GOAT knows themselves and we know them."

Amdakruzfire_:

"Yes he is the best and hottest rapper in Nigeria."

